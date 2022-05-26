The Pennsylvania Builders Association’s (PBA) Endorsed Trade Program recently awarded the Student Recognition Award to Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center student Daniel Meadway of Latrobe.
Daniel is enrolled in the school’s construction trades program. He was nominated by his instructor, Chad Goodman.
The Outstanding Student Award is a scholarship presented to students across Pennsylvania in recognition of their embodiment in the trade. Students who carry a minimum grade point average, are members of a student chapter of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), and are from schools enrolled in the Endorsed Trade Program, are eligible. The award is sponsored by the PBA and Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh.
Daniel is the son of Robert and Michelle Meadway.
“As an instructor, I am happy that Daniel was the recipient for the award,” Goodman said. “Daniel is an outstanding student, carpenter, and role model for the program and the NAH Student Chapter here at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.”
After high school, Daniel plans to join a union apprenticeship.
The Endorsed Trade Program was developed by the PBA, in collaboration with educators, local builder associations, and others to provide technical school graduates with more credibility in the job market, as well as provide builders with a highly skilled workforce.
For more information on the Endorsed Trade Program, visit https://pabuilders.org/about/endorsed-trade-program/.
