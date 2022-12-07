On Nov. 8, Latrobe Lions Club dinner meeting was held at Sharky’s Cafe with current 14E District Governor Tony Catullo. Students of the Month were honored. Giovanna Jones and Chloe Boyette were not in attendance but their biographies were read.
Jones is involved in multiple school activities at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. In the summer and fall, she is a four-year member of the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team. This year, as a senior year she is a varsity team captain and the libero. The team made it to the states tournament and Jones was voted third team all section. Jones has played volleyball since the third grade and attended Christ the Divine Teacher School. In the winter and spring, Jones is a four-year manager of the boys volleyball team. As for school clubs, she is actively involved in many clubs and honor societies. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math National Honor Society), and the president of the Spanish National Honor Society. In addition, Jones is an avid member of Global Scholars and the Spanish club. This year she took a journalism class called “The High Post,” which is the school newspaper. With this class, she has had the opportunity to take charge of the High Post Twitter and the possible creation of an Instagram account. Additionally, she has been able to take action photographs of sports games, like the Friday night football games.
According to Jones, “My educational goals are something very out of my comfort zone for me. This is because neither my parents nor my brother attended college, and that is a big dream of mine.” She wants to attend a college to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).
“After graduating and passing my NCLEX exams I intend on taking a mission trip to a foreign Spanish-speaking country in order to help people in need. Following this, I would like to sign a contract with a hospital and begin working in the Pediatric Oncology unit. After working as a Pediatric Oncology Nurse for a while I would like to go back to school to do a three-year accelerated BSN to DNP (Doctor of Nurse Practitioner) program so I can become a Pediatric Oncology Nurse Practitioner,” she said.
Kyle Shaffer
Shaffer was able to make the meeting and spoke about the following. His activities include: National Honor Society, Art Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish and Science Honor societies. He also participated in the Heart Gala recently. He plans to be a physics major in college.
Chloe Boyette
Boyette was unable to attend the dinner because she is on the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team and they were in the first round of the state tournament. Boyette accomplishments include: National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, president of Letterman’s Club, member of SADD Club, four-year letterman of the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team and goalie for the U19 US Youth Futsal International team. She plans to attend college to become a neurosurgeon.
