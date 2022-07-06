The Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 recently awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Zachary Kaleb Fannie.
Zachary is a 2022 graduate of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School and the son of Aerie member Larry Fannie.
During his high school years, Zachary carried an academic schedule, achieved high honors and enjoyed playing baseball. His college plans are to attend St. Vincent College and major in political science.
Zachary wrote and submitted an essay titled “My Country and What It Means to Me.” The essay recalled the opportunities for all the immigrants who came to this country from all over the world to have a better life. The essays were judged by Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels.
To apply for the scholarship, one must be a son, daughter or grandchild of an aerie or auxiliary member.
