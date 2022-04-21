To be a good neighbor has taken on a whole new meaning in Latrobe over the past several decades.
Thanks to the inspiring work of Fred Rogers, being a good neighbor has evolved over time in the community to be the example of what it means to treat others — and the world around us — with kindness, respect, compassion and friendliness.
Latrobe Art Center and St. Vincent College’s (SVC) Fred Rogers Center will be collaborating to help raise awareness of the importance of carrying on Rogers’ legacy.
The joint, three-part event titled “Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Again?” will open its second event Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at Latrobe Art Center. This event, “Arts in the Neighborhood and the Natural World,” takes a closer look at the idea of kindness as well as Rogers’ close and sacred relationship with nature and the environment.
Dana Winters, Fred Rogers Center executive director, who serves as coordinator of the Fred Rogers Scholars Program at SVC, believes this event has great significance, as well as important timing.
“Our students have curated a number of items from the Fred Rogers archive to showcase Rogers’ ideas around art, love and nature since we are very close to Earth Day,” Winters said.
She expressed how this event can make people connect to Rogers in ways they may not have in the past. She has experienced a very similar phenomenon herself working with the Fred Rogers archives over the years.
“We have 22,000 archived items on Fred and I feel like I discover something new about him every single day,” Winters said. “This event is the perfect opportunity to learn something new about Rogers, even when you might think you know everything.”
Rogers was best known for his work with children. As a young child himself, Rogers suffered from significant feelings of isolation and loneliness, according to the Fred Rogers Center website. This is partially why he dedicated his life’s work to extending a hand of friendliness and compassion to children all around the world.
Winters believes this plays an important role in why SVC students curating these items is so special.
“Fred wanted to work with students, and the scholars are a living representation of just that,” Winters said.
As for the students currently involved in the projects, the engagement and connection to Rogers comes in a different way for them. Rogers passed away in 2003, before many of the scholars involved were born.
According to Winters, this has not stopped them from forming a deep connection with Rogers.
“My hope is that for the students, they are able to study and understand a life of service that was lived out in the public eye… and see that life as one to deeply understand and live their own life of service,” Winters said.
Events such as this one give these students a chance to do exactly that. The SVC students involved in this project are Liz Del Signore, Carly Belich, Myrissa Donaldson, Julia Sarnowski, Olivia Matha, Gina Beneccio, Will Fiejdasz, Bret Bowling, Courtney Rodick, Erin Brody, Joey Sarraino, Andrew Root, Sarah Centore, Caitlyn Chirdon, Morgan Constantino, Tom Sanchez, Keely Hagofsky, and Abigail Skundrich.
For Latrobe Art Center, this is an equally profound opportunity to promote its own initiative surrounding Rogers’ legacy. The center last year held its first “Week of Kindness” where is asked people to perform an act of kindness at random, then leave a card behind stating “You’ve been Fred Roger’d.” The idea is that the person who was the beneficiary of the act of kindness would pass the card along and perform an act of kindness of their own..
This year, not only will Latrobe Art Center have the chance to host of the events for the Fred Rogers Scholars, but it will also be running its “Week of Kindness” so it overlaps with the third event of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Again?” in May.
The final day of the art center’s “Week of Kindness” will be May 23, which is Pennsylvania’s Day of Kindness, also known as “143 Day.” The date of this ceremonial day in Pennsylvania is the 143rd day of the year.
Michael Tusay, Latrobe Art Center director, explained “143” was a code that Rogers would use to say “I love you.” The number is based off of the number of letters in each word of “I love you.” Sticking with this theme, the final event that the scholars will be putting on is entitled “Neighbor, 143.” In this event, the students will focus on what the number meant to Rogers, and dive deep into the idea of love. The art center’s “Week of Kindness” will run from May 16-23, with “Neighbor, 143” taking place May 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Latrobe Art Center.
These two organizations are both deeply immersed in the legacy of Rogers, though this is going to be the first time they ever formally collaborate on an event. Tusay hopes this will open the door for further collaborations in the future.
“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to work with St. Vincent College and its students… it’s been a long time coming for us to have the chance to grow that relationship,” Tusay said.
Winters shared a very similar sentiment regarding the chance to work with the art center.
“I think it’s such a wonderful collaboration to have two organizations that are committed to the broader Rogers family… we are the organization that has been entrusted with the archive...it’s just such a special partnership and the fact our students are leading it makes it even more special,” Winters said.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Again?” is supported by a Humanities Research for the Public Good grant from The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC). This grant program is a national incentive to promote student research and public engagement at private colleges while showcasing the archival, library and museum collections held by these institutions. SVC is one of just 24 institutions from across the U.S. to be awarded the CIC grant, which is generously supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.