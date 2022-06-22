Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior Breanna Carini recently received Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s First-Place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $2,500 for her 438 volunteer hours at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
The daughter of Carolyn Cuneo of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and the granddaughter of John and Dee Gamble of Latrobe, Carini is an active member of the National Honor Society, the Greater Latrobe Senior High School marching band, wind ensemble, Tri-M Music Honor Society and link crew. In addition, she is the Spanish National Honor Society treasurer and the marching band flute captain. Carini participated in Greater Latrobe’s musicals, twice in the ensemble and three times on the stage crew. She also served as vice president of Greater Latrobe’s Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Competition Team in her junior year and president of the team in her senior year. Carini was selected to be a seventh-grade camp counselor in her junior year.
Outside of school, Carini works two part-time jobs and has helped at Westmoreland County Food Bank distribution and blood drives hosted by her church, Latrobe Presbyterian, where she has sung in the chancel choir for three years.
“The impact volunteering has had on me has been great. I learned to work with the public and how important and helpful it is to volunteer,” Carini said of her time as a junior volunteer. She was grateful to help Excela Latrobe Hospital visitors and nurses, “especially during the pandemic when they were so busy.”
Carini will continue her education at Seton Hill University to become a physician assistant.
The daughter of Sean and Laura Reilly, Morgan Reilly received LAHAS’s Second-Place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $1,500 for her 218 hours of service to Excela Latrobe Hospital’s patients and programs. “I found it gratifying to give aid to a visitor who was coming to see a loved one during the hardest of times,” Reilly said. “I found that a smile could go a long way,” she added.
Reilly is a member of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, student council, Latrobe Letterman’s Club, Latrobe Drama Club, and International Thespian Society. In addition, she is secretary of the Science National Honor Society and Latrobe Interact Club. As captain, she led the Latrobe girl’s varsity soccer team for two years and is also a four-year letterman of both the girl’s varsity soccer team and the girl’s varsity track and field team. Reilly had the lead role in GLSHS’s “Mamma Mia,” performed in two musicals at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale, and volunteered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy Grassroots Program to teach young soccer players the game.
Morgan has been accepted to Duquesne University’s accelerated BS/MS five-year program to become a physician assistant.
Recipient of LAHAS’s Third-Place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $1,000 for his 178 hours of service is Tyler Lynch, son of Sean and Lynn Lynch of Latrobe.
Lynch is a member of Greater Latrobe’s National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, student council and debate team. He was elected Class of 2022 president in both his junior and senior year, is the Math National Honor Society vice president, Letterman’s Club treasurer, Key Club editor, co-founder of the Cat’s Pride Initiative that helps young athletes afford the equipment they need for their sports, and a link crew mentor to incoming freshmen. As a GLSHS wrestler, Lynch received the Claw Award “for outstanding effort in a season of unprecedented challenges” and the County Overachiever Award. He also played football twice on the All-Conference First Team and the All-County Second Team.
Lynch received the HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) Award, STEM Challenge Program Award, and the Latrobe City Council Semi-Annual Student Recognition Award, was a Westmoreland County 2022 Scholar Athlete Excellence Award Finalist, a Judge Driscoll Award Nominee, and was named the Lions Club Student of the Month for his contributions to the community.
As an Excela Latrobe Hospital junior volunteer, Lynch worked at the front desk where he registered and directed visitors, answered phone calls, and responded to questions, all of which helped him “handle multitasking better.” Lynch added, “Balancing school, sports and volunteering has helped me learn how to manage my time more wisely in order to complete all of my tasks.”
Lynch has been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he will earn a degree in mechanical engineering. He hopes to become a career serviceman in the U.S. Army and eventually a Green Beret.
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society members congratulate the junior volunteers who donate their time at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Students who would like to volunteer should contact Mrs. Dolan Vogle, Excela Latrobe Volunteer Services, at 724-537-1357 or jvogle@excelahealth.org.
