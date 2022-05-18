Here a chick, there a chick, everywhere a chick, chick, Greater Latrobe kindergarten hatched and sent 135 healthy chicks off to their new homes on Friday, April 8.
All kindergarten students district wide studied the life cycle of a chicken, and viewed the incredible daily changes of the developing embryo over the course of the 21-day incubation period. The students counted down in anticipation of the day when the new baby chicks start pipping their way into the world.
This annual life science project is funded by the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation and the Dr. and Mrs. William Stavisky Grant. Mrs. Marian Ferlin, Latrobe Elementary School kindergarten teacher, has led this initiative for over seven years. Mrs. Ferlin would like to express her utmost gratitude to the GLPIEF, the grant selection committee, the kindergarten teachers and to everyone who made this project possible. “Thank you for giving students and staff throughout the three elementary schools an incredible Project Based Learning experience. Happy spring,” Ferlin noted.
