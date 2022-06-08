Kindergarten students from the Greater Latrobe School District and Valley School of Ligonier had an incredible time at the fourth annual exploratory community outreach field trip to the K.L.B.E Air Museum located at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
“The old saying, ‘a picture speaks 1,000 words,’ fantastic job,” said Don Rossi, president and founder of Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, vice chairman of Westmoreland County Airport Authority and host of this two-day event. Latrobe Elementary kindergarten teacher Marian Ferlin coordinated the event with pilot Darrell Johns.
“It takes a community to educate our children,” Ferlin said. “The goal of this project is to build relationships, spike interest in the community service fields as well as aviation, while alleviating fear of situations that could include first responders.”
Children rotated through 12 stations learning about several highlighted vintage aircraft, which included Curtiss JN-4D “Jenny,” which was designed to train the U.S. Army Air Service pilots to fly during World War I. The “Jenny” first flew in 1916. The Gull-Wing Stinson successfully delivered airmail throughout the U.S. from 1933 to 1941. The Mig-15 was one of the first successful jet fighters to achieve high transonic speeds. Its first flight was in 1947 but was introduced in 1949 and was compared with modern day aircraft. Students flew over their hometown in a real pilot simulator, then sat in real airplane seats as they experienced flight with the Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron of the U.S. Navy.
Next in the lineup was 911 and Mutual Aid where children learned all about when to call 911 and what constitutes an emergency. They met emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics, explored the inside of an ambulance, and also tried out the stretchers and the sirens.
Andy, the robotic ambulance, taught the children all about the importance of knowing landmarks, addresses and phone numbers.
At the next station, children met physicians and nurses who work at Excela Health. This station included exploring the components of blood, healthy hand washing using a black light to detect germs, seeing a model of a healthy heart, using a stethoscope to listen to each other’s hearts, looking at a model of an eye, exploring a full-size skeleton, learning how to bandage and split body extremities on each other, and a life-size mannequin.
The students enjoyed meeting the firefighters from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, seeing the gigantic firetruck, while trying on the firefighters’ gear, exploring hoses, equipment and more.
They had the opportunity to meet a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and two state police helicopter pilots, sit in the police helicopter, try on their helmets, and to top it off, explore the state police “Rook” and “Bear Cat.” With City of Latrobe Police Sgt. Bob Derk and K-9 officer Zeus, children learned about a K-9’s super sensitive nose, the special training of Zeus and all about the special jobs K-9 officers do to keep the community safe. The students explored a police cruiser with school resource officers and tried out bulletproof vests, sat in the cruiser and had the opportunity to hold a real police badge.
A special grand finale was hosted by the firefighters. The gigantic crash firetruck turned on its lights and sirens, then sped down the runway squirting out two very long bursts of water. The children applauded and cheered.
All students and staff received T-shirts donated by Rossi. Mrs. Ferlin was the designer of the shirts. Airplane cookies were baked by The Sugar Shack and enjoyed by all of the children after the event. The airplane cookies were donated as a “sweet” touch by a supportive individual.
