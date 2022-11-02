Senior high students from Greater Latrobe, Mount Pleasant Area, Derry Area and Greensburg Salem recently participated in Kennametal’s Young Engineers Rocket Launch at Rotary Field. Students used model rocket kits to build the rockets, but they could change the length of the body, modify the nose cones and fins, as well as move the weight around the inside of the body. The engineering challenge was to make sure the rocket’s weight was properly balanced to ensure a steady trajectory. Students used 3D printers to custom design some of the parts as well as made calculations to include factors such as mass and acceleration with the goal of building a steady rocket.

