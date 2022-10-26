The GLSD Art Conservation Trust announced the successful completion of the Join the Chorus campaign. The art trust received gifts and in-kind donations totaling over $80,000 and was able achieve more than the original project goals. The original goal was to purchase a new grand piano for the high school choral department and complete needed repairs and maintenance work on all pianos in the Greater Latrobe School District. Through the generosity of donors, the art trust was also able to purchase a grand piano for the senior high auditorium pit area, three pianos for each elementary school, and the junior high choir department received a very fine donated piano from a local family.
Mrs. Kelsey Kotun, GLSD’s music teacher leader, shared, “On behalf of the music department, we would like to thank the Art Conservation Trust for their support of our district music programs and the efforts they make to help ensure quality music education and musical experiences occur for our students.”
