A new nonprofit organization is taking big steps to promote young workers to go to school and build careers right here in Westmoreland County. Specifically, the new organization, Grow Westmoreland, is aiming its efforts at people between the ages of 18-25 pursuing careers in skilled labor fields.
Grow Westmoreland Vice Chairman Sean Kertes, who also serves as chairman of the board for the county commissioners, noticed an alarming trend in the county during his 2019 run for office.
“I was seeing the shortage of young people in Westmoreland County and I was trying to find a way to keep young people here,” Kertes said. With that in mind, Kertes and his current chief of staff, Jon Wian, jumpstarted Grow Westmoreland.
Wian, who serves as chairman of the board of directors for Grow Westmoreland, said in a recent press release, “our goal is to not only help students financially through scholarships...but to also assist those entering the workforce.”
For students who are interested in pursuing skilled labor education in the county, Grow Westmoreland has announced they will be awarding a total of $12,000 to Westmoreland County students through the Career Startup Scholarships. This $12,000 will be separated into 12 $1,000 scholarships to distribute to students. While there are numerous scholarship programs for students pursuing four-year degrees, one of the main objectives for Grow Westmoreland is to provide scholarships for those students who may be more interested skilled labor positions.
“It’s getting the word out that not everyone is suited for a four-year college degree...you can make really, really solid money here in Westmoreland County, and these are the jobs that are available,” Kertes said in reference to how Grow Westmoreland is addressing the issue of the lack of young, skilled laborers staying to work in the county.
Grow Westmoreland has been in conversations with several skilled labor school programs in Westmoreland County, including Triangle Tech in Greensburg, Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (CWCTC) in New Stanton, Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) in Latrobe, and Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (NWCTC) in New Kensington. The new 501©(3) charitable organization has received grant money from some of these institutions, and will continue to work closely with the students at these schools to ensure those who are graduating are intrigued to begin their careers in Westmoreland County.
Recently, Grow Westmoreland also received a $1,000 grant from the Greensburg Rotary.
What separates Grow Westmoreland’s Scholarship program is the Tools of the Trade Grants of 2022. With these unique grants, Grow Westmoreland is allocating $3,000 this year in additional grant money that will be distributed in $500 increments to assist those who are already graduated from a technical school, but are in need of assistance in buying equipment for their trades. This part of the Grow Westmoreland’s initiative will be used as a way to keep young workers in Westmoreland County even after they complete their education.
Applications for the scholarships and grants will be due April 30, with the award ceremony to be held at the end of May. Those interested in applying can learn more on Grow Westmoreland’s website at www.growwestmoreland.org.
