Greater Latrobe school board members agreed Tuesday night to a proposal for roofing projects at the senior and junior high schools.
Board members unanimously agreed to a proposal for partial roof replacement at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and also approved repairs to the roof at the junior high school. This is the final step of the project to fix both roofs as the board oversaw a similar project that took place approximately three years ago.
“We started the project three years ago and did part of the project,” said Michael Porembka, an administrative member of the meeting committee. The project raised a small amount of concern given that a similar project was approved and carried out just three years ago, however the board made it clear this project is the completion of the project started in 2019.
“We did the worst part first, and this will be finishing the project,” board member Heidi Kozar said. The school will be contracting with Garland/DBS, Inc. to complete the project.
The board also voted to grant tenure to Rachel Collette, a foreign language teacher at the junior high school. The awarding of tenure comes as a formal measure required by state law for any teachers who achieve three years of service along with six satisfactory reviews. While colleges and universities typically are given discretion when a staff member earns tenure, at the high school level it is a state-sanctioned ceremonial measure.
In addition, the board also agreed to approve:
- Updated district’s ARP ESSER Health and Safety Plan for the 2021-2022 school year and authorizes administration to submit the plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education;
- Contract with CAMCO Physical and Occupation Therapy, LLC to approve rehabilitation services to exceptional children attending school in the district at a cost of $66 per contract hour of service;
- Authorization of the administration to renew its agreement for the 2022-23 school year with Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc. and Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Development Services Program to maintain a unified student alliance program within the county;
- Mount Aloysius College Cooperative Agreement for the 2022-23 school year;
- Affiliation agreement with California University of Pennsylvania for five years beginning July 1 through June 30, 2027;
- Proposed Tax Appeal Settlement Proposal as recommended by Andrews and Price, LLC;
- Budget for Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center for the fiscal year July 1 through June 30, 2023;
- Resignation of custodian Lisa Poponick, effective March 23;
- Resignation of head cheerleading coach Katelyn Jakubovic, effective April 1;
- Hiring of Nicholas Pickard as boys volleyball first assistant at a salary of $2,235.25, retroactive to March 18;
- Hiring of Nicholas Altier, Kayla Fencil, Kenneth Ference and Charles Race as substitute teachers.
The next meeting for the Greater Latrobe school board is May 24 at 7 p.m.
