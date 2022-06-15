Greater Latrobe Senior High School hosted its annual spring scholarship and awards ceremony May 26.

Junior and senior students were recognized for their achievements in academics, arts, athletics and community service.

The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, through the generosity of donors, provided over 26 scholarships at the ceremony.

“I would like to thank the numerous donors, community organizations and businesses that came to personally present the scholarships and awards to celebrate our students and support them in their future endeavors,” Greater Latrobe Senior High School Principal Jon Mains said. “I am grateful for the generosity of the Greater Latrobe school community.”

The ceremony was live streamed on The Wildcats Network and can be viewed at www.wildcatsnet.com/past-broadcasts.

Academics

Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club

Virginia S. Griffin Business Award: Recipient – Delaney Quinn

Latrobe BPW Mary Martha Himler Art Award: Recipient – Kaylee Dusetzina

Geraldine McCartney Award: Recipient – Emma Santora

Jeanne Van Houten Award: Recipient – Merize Van Der Westhuizen

Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarships

Recipient – Sarah Matsko and Geina Shaker

GLLV Regional Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship

Recipient – Nathan Lemmon

Daughters Of The American Revolution Award

Good Citizen – Recipient – Teko Angelicchio

Beatrice Bates Hospitality and Food Management Award

Recipient – Kassidy Zacur

Psmla Outstanding Senior Recognition

Recipient – Maya Jain

Psmla Global Scholars Program Recognition

Recipients – Kaylee Dusetzina, Maya Jain, Neehla Pal

National French Exam Recognition

Recipient – Neehla Pal

The Challenge Program Sponsored By Robindale Energy

Recipients: Attendance Award: Delaney Quinn

Stem Award: Alex Brubaker

Academic Improvement Award: Alanna Thiel

Academic Excellence Award: Julian Zhu

Community Service Award: Kristen Thomas

Glea Senior Student Scholarship

Recipient – Reese McCracken

Pa. State Education Assoc. Of Retired Teachers Scholarship

Recipient – Reese McCracken

Keytex Energy Scholarship

Recipient – Hailey Staschak

Latrobe Lions Club Scholarship

Recipient – Zoey Bier

Anita Doyle Memorial Scholarship For Women In Stem

Recipient – Maya Jain

Thomas Nalevanko Jr. Memorial Scholarship

EWCTC Recipients – Hunter Menear and Autumn Pavlik

Peter Paradise Memorial Scholarship

EWCTC Recipient – Daniel Meadway

Society Of Women’s Engineers Recognition

Recipient – senior Abby Kostic and junior Madelaine Mohler

Sylvia Kloos McKay Scholarship For Nursing

Recipient – Meghan Henderson

S&T Bank Scholarship

Recipient – Noah Johnson

Westmoreland Walks Pink Ribbon Scholarship

Recipient – Cam Rohrer

PSECU Scholarship

Recipient – Elizabeth Planinsek

St. Vincent College Trooper Michael P. Stewart Memorial Scholarship

Recipient – Jaden Alesi

The University Of Pittsburgh Stamps Scholarship

Recipient – Geina Shaker

The United States Military Academy At West Point Appointment

Cadet – Tyler Lynch

Athletics

Joey Dado, Jerry Ferraro Memorial Soccer Scholarships

Recipient – Morgan Reilly and Brennan Campbell

George Lazur Memorial Cross Country Scholarship

Recipient – Alexis Planinsek

Richard J. Markovich Basketball Scholarship

Recipient – Chase Sickenberger

Michael Reed Rafferty Swimming/Diving Scholarship

Recipient – Julian Zhu

Joseph Howard Memorial Scholarship

Recipient – Maya Jain

Keith Flodin Memorial Swimming/Diving Scholarship

Recipient – Colin Spehar

Ally Ice Hockey Scholarship

Recipient – Vinny Amatucci

Myron “Pete” Digenis Golf Scholarship

Recipient – Owen Miele and Daylan Yeager

Jonathan Kurt Kay Memorial Football Scholarship

Recipient – Aidan Sweeney

George A. Frederick Memorial Football Scholarship

Recipient – Tyler Lynch

Coach Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship

Recipient – Robert “Bobby” Fetter

Jeff Giordan Field Hockey MVP Scholarship

Recipient – Josie Straigis

Latrobe Little League Max Sciullo Baseball Scholarship

Recipient – Mason Krinock

W.T. Scheeren Scholar-Athlete Scholarship

Recipient – Jenna Bell

David A. Snyder Scholar-Athlete Scholarship

Recipient – Morgan Reilly

Steven Locascio Sportsmanship Scholarships

Recipient – Caroline Walters, Tyler Lynch

Dr. F. Clay Gibson Scholarship Sponsored By Excela Health

Recipient – Abagail Williams

Nancy Rogers Outstanding Female Athlete Scholarship

Recipient – Bailey Watson

Ray V. Wild Male Athlete Scholarship Sponsored By Mains Chiropractic

Recipient – Vinny Kilkeary

Arts

Theater Boosters Theater Awards

Recipients – Female: Allison Himler, Male: Isaac Krom

National School Choral Award

Recipient – Isaac Krom

Devin Capasso Memorial Scholarship

Recipient – Allison Himler

Kathleen L. Marucco Memorial Theater and Visual Art Scholarship

Recipient – Rose Butina

Diane Funk Excellence In The Arts Scholarship

Recipient – Rose Butina

Headspace Media Scholarship

Recipient – Harley Cochran

Louis Armstrong Jazz Scholarship

Recipient – Sarah Mowery

National Arion Awards

Recipient – Allyson Horner and Olivia Ruffner

Stage Manager Award

Recipient – Cole Pfeifer

Latrobe Lions Club John Philip Sousa Award

Recipient – Reese McCracken

Carl A. Masciantonio Memorial Music Scholarship

Recipient – Reese McCracken

Louis A. Smith Memorial Scholarships

Recipients – Jaden Alesi and Reese McCracken

Community Service

American Red Cross Award

Recipient – Geina Shaker

Tlc Humanitarian Award

Recipient – Geina Shaker

Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal Recognition

Recipient – Merize Van Der Westhuizen

Firefighter Recognition

Recipients: City Of Latrobe – Evan Svehla

Youngstown – Madison Coffman

Mutual – Jacob Withrow

Harry and Joyce Terwilliger Memorial Scholarship

Recipient – Harley Cochran

The Compassion and Kindness Scholarship

Recipient – Merize Van Der Westhuizen

Lesco Credit Union Scholarships

Recipient – Brennan Campbell, Hannah Gentilo, Delaney Quinn

Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society — Junior Volunteer Scholarships

Recipients – Breanna Carini, Morgan Reilly, Tyler Lynch

