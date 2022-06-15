Greater Latrobe Senior High School hosted its annual spring scholarship and awards ceremony May 26.
Junior and senior students were recognized for their achievements in academics, arts, athletics and community service.
The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, through the generosity of donors, provided over 26 scholarships at the ceremony.
“I would like to thank the numerous donors, community organizations and businesses that came to personally present the scholarships and awards to celebrate our students and support them in their future endeavors,” Greater Latrobe Senior High School Principal Jon Mains said. “I am grateful for the generosity of the Greater Latrobe school community.”
The ceremony was live streamed on The Wildcats Network and can be viewed at www.wildcatsnet.com/past-broadcasts.
Academics
Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club
Virginia S. Griffin Business Award: Recipient – Delaney Quinn
Latrobe BPW Mary Martha Himler Art Award: Recipient – Kaylee Dusetzina
Geraldine McCartney Award: Recipient – Emma Santora
Jeanne Van Houten Award: Recipient – Merize Van Der Westhuizen
Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarships
Recipient – Sarah Matsko and Geina Shaker
GLLV Regional Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship
Recipient – Nathan Lemmon
Daughters Of The American Revolution Award
Good Citizen – Recipient – Teko Angelicchio
Beatrice Bates Hospitality and Food Management Award
Recipient – Kassidy Zacur
Psmla Outstanding Senior Recognition
Recipient – Maya Jain
Psmla Global Scholars Program Recognition
Recipients – Kaylee Dusetzina, Maya Jain, Neehla Pal
National French Exam Recognition
Recipient – Neehla Pal
The Challenge Program Sponsored By Robindale Energy
Recipients: Attendance Award: Delaney Quinn
Stem Award: Alex Brubaker
Academic Improvement Award: Alanna Thiel
Academic Excellence Award: Julian Zhu
Community Service Award: Kristen Thomas
Glea Senior Student Scholarship
Recipient – Reese McCracken
Pa. State Education Assoc. Of Retired Teachers Scholarship
Recipient – Reese McCracken
Keytex Energy Scholarship
Recipient – Hailey Staschak
Latrobe Lions Club Scholarship
Recipient – Zoey Bier
Anita Doyle Memorial Scholarship For Women In Stem
Recipient – Maya Jain
Thomas Nalevanko Jr. Memorial Scholarship
EWCTC Recipients – Hunter Menear and Autumn Pavlik
Peter Paradise Memorial Scholarship
EWCTC Recipient – Daniel Meadway
Society Of Women’s Engineers Recognition
Recipient – senior Abby Kostic and junior Madelaine Mohler
Sylvia Kloos McKay Scholarship For Nursing
Recipient – Meghan Henderson
S&T Bank Scholarship
Recipient – Noah Johnson
Westmoreland Walks Pink Ribbon Scholarship
Recipient – Cam Rohrer
PSECU Scholarship
Recipient – Elizabeth Planinsek
St. Vincent College Trooper Michael P. Stewart Memorial Scholarship
Recipient – Jaden Alesi
The University Of Pittsburgh Stamps Scholarship
Recipient – Geina Shaker
The United States Military Academy At West Point Appointment
Cadet – Tyler Lynch
Athletics
Joey Dado, Jerry Ferraro Memorial Soccer Scholarships
Recipient – Morgan Reilly and Brennan Campbell
George Lazur Memorial Cross Country Scholarship
Recipient – Alexis Planinsek
Richard J. Markovich Basketball Scholarship
Recipient – Chase Sickenberger
Michael Reed Rafferty Swimming/Diving Scholarship
Recipient – Julian Zhu
Joseph Howard Memorial Scholarship
Recipient – Maya Jain
Keith Flodin Memorial Swimming/Diving Scholarship
Recipient – Colin Spehar
Ally Ice Hockey Scholarship
Recipient – Vinny Amatucci
Myron “Pete” Digenis Golf Scholarship
Recipient – Owen Miele and Daylan Yeager
Jonathan Kurt Kay Memorial Football Scholarship
Recipient – Aidan Sweeney
George A. Frederick Memorial Football Scholarship
Recipient – Tyler Lynch
Coach Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship
Recipient – Robert “Bobby” Fetter
Jeff Giordan Field Hockey MVP Scholarship
Recipient – Josie Straigis
Latrobe Little League Max Sciullo Baseball Scholarship
Recipient – Mason Krinock
W.T. Scheeren Scholar-Athlete Scholarship
Recipient – Jenna Bell
David A. Snyder Scholar-Athlete Scholarship
Recipient – Morgan Reilly
Steven Locascio Sportsmanship Scholarships
Recipient – Caroline Walters, Tyler Lynch
Dr. F. Clay Gibson Scholarship Sponsored By Excela Health
Recipient – Abagail Williams
Nancy Rogers Outstanding Female Athlete Scholarship
Recipient – Bailey Watson
Ray V. Wild Male Athlete Scholarship Sponsored By Mains Chiropractic
Recipient – Vinny Kilkeary
Arts
Theater Boosters Theater Awards
Recipients – Female: Allison Himler, Male: Isaac Krom
National School Choral Award
Recipient – Isaac Krom
Devin Capasso Memorial Scholarship
Recipient – Allison Himler
Kathleen L. Marucco Memorial Theater and Visual Art Scholarship
Recipient – Rose Butina
Diane Funk Excellence In The Arts Scholarship
Recipient – Rose Butina
Headspace Media Scholarship
Recipient – Harley Cochran
Louis Armstrong Jazz Scholarship
Recipient – Sarah Mowery
National Arion Awards
Recipient – Allyson Horner and Olivia Ruffner
Stage Manager Award
Recipient – Cole Pfeifer
Latrobe Lions Club John Philip Sousa Award
Recipient – Reese McCracken
Carl A. Masciantonio Memorial Music Scholarship
Recipient – Reese McCracken
Louis A. Smith Memorial Scholarships
Recipients – Jaden Alesi and Reese McCracken
Community Service
American Red Cross Award
Recipient – Geina Shaker
Tlc Humanitarian Award
Recipient – Geina Shaker
Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal Recognition
Recipient – Merize Van Der Westhuizen
Firefighter Recognition
Recipients: City Of Latrobe – Evan Svehla
Youngstown – Madison Coffman
Mutual – Jacob Withrow
Harry and Joyce Terwilliger Memorial Scholarship
Recipient – Harley Cochran
The Compassion and Kindness Scholarship
Recipient – Merize Van Der Westhuizen
Lesco Credit Union Scholarships
Recipient – Brennan Campbell, Hannah Gentilo, Delaney Quinn
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society — Junior Volunteer Scholarships
Recipients – Breanna Carini, Morgan Reilly, Tyler Lynch
