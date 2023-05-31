Greater Latrobe Senior High School hosted the annual Spring Scholarship and Awards Ceremony on May 25. Junior and senior students were recognized for their achievements in academics, arts, athletics and community service.
The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, through the generosity of donors, provided over 30 scholarships at the ceremony. As stated by Greater Latrobe School District Superintendent Michael Porembka, “It is terrific that we have the opportunity today to congratulate and recognize over 60 students who are about to receive over $100,000 in scholarships. This is reflective of the community we live in that cares enough about our students to provide these scholarships to support their success in academics, arts, athletics and community service.”
The award winners include the following:
Latrobe Ares Hospital Aid Society — Junior Volunteer Scholarship: Avery Massaro and Lauren Shaffer
Firefighter Recognition — City of Latrobe: Luke Cline
The Challenge Program sponsored by Robindale Energy
- Attendance Award: Patrick Quinn
- STEM Award: Eden Jiang
- Academic Improvement Award: Brodie Agostinone
- Academic Excellence Award: Kyle Shaffer
- Community Service Award: Kristen Scranton
American Red Cross Award: Giovanna Jones
The Harry & Mary Joyce Terwilliger Memorial Scholarship: Gabi Burd
The Compassion and Kindness Scholarship: Parker Williams
The Steven LoCascio Sportsmanship Scholarship: Avery Massaro & John Elder
The Joey Dado, Jerry Ferraro Memorial Soccer Scholarship: Sofia DeCerb & Nik Manolakos
The Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship: Sofia DeCerb
George Lazur Memorial Cross-Country Scholarship: Koen Fulton
Richard J. Markovich Boys Basketball Scholarship: Dante Basciano
Jonathan Kurt Kay Memorial Football Scholarship: Daniel Calabrace
W.T. Scheeren Scholar-Athlete Scholarship: Lily Fenton
Michael Reed Rafferty Swimming/Diving Scholarship: Hannah Polosky
Joseph Howard Memorial Scholarship: Josh Havrilla
Keith Flodin Memorial Swimming/Diving Award: Charlie Cratty
Ally Hockey Scholarship: Jack Beddick
The Myron “Pete” Digenis Golf Scholarship: Jake Pavlik
The George A. Frederick Football Memorial Scholarship: Ray Dupilka
The Jeff Giordan Field Hockey Mvp Scholarship: Megan Brackney
Latrobe Little League Max Sciullo Baseball Scholarship: Logan Bradish
The Dr. F. Clay Gibson Award: Ramiya Henderson
The Girls Basketball Wildcat Pride Scholarship: Emma Blair
The Coach Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship: Corey Boerio
David A. Snyder Scholar-Athlete Scholarship: Corey Boerio
The Jonathan A. Stovich Wrestling Scholarship: Corey Boerio, Vinny Kilkeary, Nate Roth
The Ray V. Wild Outstanding Male Athlete Scholarship sponsored by Mains Chiropractic: Vinny Kilkeary
The Nancy Rogers Outstanding Female Athlete Scholarship: Josie Straigis
Theater Boosters Theater Scholarship: Olivia Ruffner and Emily Sweeney
National School Choral Scholarship: Olivia Ruffner
Devin A. Capasso Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Ruffner
Kathleen L. Marucco Memorial Theater & Visual Art Scholarship: Halie Nicholson
Diane Funk Excellence in the Arts Scholarship: Taryn Yutzy
National Arion Award: Sarah Hoffman & Nathan Shashura
Stage Manager Award: Kristen Scranton
Latrobe Lions Club John Philip Sousa Scholarship: Madison Kraynick
Headspace Media Scholarship: Richard Hillwig
Louis A. Smith Memorial Scholarships: Lily Haverly & Richard Hillwig
Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club
- Virginia S. Griffin Business Award: Ayden Leone
- Latrobe BPW Mary Martha Himler Art Award: Halie Nicholson
- Geraldine McCartney Award: Maya Krehlik
- Jeanne Van Houten Award: Arielle Teppert
Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarship: Celina Chen & Celsey Johnson
Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Avery Massaro
The Thomas Nalevanko Jr. Memorial EWCTC Scholarship: Hannah Lazeski & Christopher Voytilla
Lesco Credit Union: Ethan Banks, Maria Lazzaro
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Peyton Myers
Beatrice Bates Hospitality & Food Management Award: Kendra Ferrenberg
Greensburg College Club Scholarship from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County: Celina Chen
Seal of Biliteracy: Celina Chen
PSMLA Global Scholars Program: Cameron Baker, Celina Chen, Morgan Davis, Anthony Detore, Paul Horne, Allyson Horner, Giovanna Jones, Abigail Kantoris, Abigail Leonard, Avery Massaro, Josie Marts, Madelaine Mohler, Sydnee Pardee, Ryleigh Repko, Kristen Scranton, Kaitlyn Woodring, Izzy Trice
PSMLA Outstanding Senior Award: Abigail Kantoris
GLEA Senior Student Scholarship: Emily Sweeney
Keytex Energy Scholarship: Ayden Leone
Peter Paradise Memorial EWCTC Scholarship: Ryan Rasefske
The Sylvia Kloos Mckay Scholarship for Nursing: Allyson Horner
S&T Bank Scholarship: Brynn Schirf
CNS Health and Education Foundation — The Ameene G. Makdad Memorial Scholarship: Izzy Trice
National ROTC Scholarship (Indiana University of Pennsylvania ROTC): Michael Daigle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.