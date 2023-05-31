Greater Latrobe Senior High School hosted the annual Spring Scholarship and Awards Ceremony on May 25. Junior and senior students were recognized for their achievements in academics, arts, athletics and community service.

The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, through the generosity of donors, provided over 30 scholarships at the ceremony. As stated by Greater Latrobe School District Superintendent Michael Porembka, “It is terrific that we have the opportunity today to congratulate and recognize over 60 students who are about to receive over $100,000 in scholarships. This is reflective of the community we live in that cares enough about our students to provide these scholarships to support their success in academics, arts, athletics and community service.”

