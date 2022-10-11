The Greater Latrobe Drama Club is preparing to present its fall play, “Little Women,” on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., and on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium.
Tickets will be $12 for adults and $10 for students and will be sold at the door.
“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, adapted by Thomas Hischack, chronicles the lives of the March sisters as they face triumph and tragedy. The touching American classic depicts the strength and courage of young women and the men who love and respect them.
The cast includes: Josephine March — Riley Baughman; Mr. March — Heinrich Vanderwesthuizen; Marmee — Lily Haverly; Meg — Abby Wolfgang; Jo — Maddie Duda; Beth — Alexza Lynch; Amy — Izzy Keslar; Hannah — Elise Wolfgang; Aunt March — Olivia Ruffner; Mr. Laurence — Ben Federico; Laurie — Henry Krom; John Brooke — Jack Dixon; Mrs. Moffet — Taryn Yutzy; Clara — Hope Cerny; Mrs. Kirke — Regina Zezza; Professor Bhaer — Cameron Baker, and extra ensemble — Margaret Krom, Grace Jamieson and Emily Sweeney.
