Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s Class of 2022 is set to graduate this evening. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Thursday, June 2.
Speakers include:
Geina Shaker of Greensburg, Valedictorian. Geina is the daughter of Amal Philopes.
Geina’s future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh as a psychology major on a pre-med track.
Geina served as Student Council president, student store manager, and was a member of the National Honor Society and SADD club. She is a Commended National Merit Scholar, Rotary Club academic award winner, and received a Kiwanis Club scholarship. She also earned the Stamps Scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh.
Isaac Shaker of Greensburg, Salutatorian. Isaac is the son of Amira Botrus and Youssef Ibrahim.
Isaac’s future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh and study computer engineering.
Isaac’s high school activities included Student Council, soccer, National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta membership.
He was awarded the Swanson Engineer Excellence Award.
Tyler Lynch of Latrobe, class president. Tyler is the son of Lynn and Sean Lynch.
Tyler’s future plans are to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Tyler’s high school activities included football and wrestling.
He was presented the Jonathan A. Stovich Award.
Paige Kunkelmann of Latrobe, class vice president. Paige is the daughter of David and Denise Kunkelmann.
Paige’s future plans are to attend Grove City College to study business.
Paige’s high school activities included Student Council, student officers, FBLA, and student school board representative.
Maya Jain of Greensburg, class secretary. Maya is the daughter of Bharat and Pallavi Jain.
Maya’s future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study industrial engineering.
Maya was a four-year letterman for the tennis team and team captain. She was president of Global Scholars, Spanish National Honor Society, and was treasurer of the National Honor Society. She volunteered at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Maya’s honors include Rotary Club Student of the Month and Advanced Placement Scholar.
She was first place outstanding world language student from Pennsylvania for the State Modern Language Association. She earned a merit scholarship to learn Hindi through the state department’s program, National Security Language Initiative for Youth.
Teko Angelicchio Jr. of Latrobe, class treasurer. Teko is the son of Teko and Jessica Angelicchio.
Teko’s future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study molecular biology.
Teko was a member of the varsity swim team and varsity track team. He was president of the Science National Honor Society, president of the Physics Club, and was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish National Honor Society, Art National Honor Society, and National Honor Society.
Teko earned the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, and the Ben Carson Scholarship.
Ben Hamaty of Greensburg, class historian. Ben is the son of Debbi and Fred Hamaty.
Ben’s future plans are to attend Penn State University and go to law school.
Ben was a member of the soccer team, FBLA president, FCA, and class officers.
He won the DMAC award, was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and Quill and Scroll.
