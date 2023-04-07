The retirement announcement of Grandview Elementary principal Rod Bisi was just one of 38 motions the Derry Area School District Board of Directors entertained Thursday.
It was also the most impactful.
Bisi will leave the school district June 30 after 33 years of service. Bisi, a Derry Area graduate, started his career at the school district as a long-term substitute teacher.
Bisi told the board the decision to retire had left him with mixed emotions.
“We’re really looking forward to the next chapter of my life but I am leaving a school district that has been a major part of my entire life,” Bisi said.
Bisi said he was truly honored to be a part of the district, which he described as “high quality.”
“I truly mean that,” Bisi said. “We have the best students, we have amazing people who care deeply about this school district.”
He also thanked his family for all their support through the years.
Board President Dave Krinock said it will be hard to fathom Bisi not rolling into school “like clockwork.”
“First one on campus for years,” Krinock said. “Just been a fabulous employee.”
Krinock has known Bisi for nearly 20 years and coached baseball with him in the past. After the board approved Bisi’s retirement, Krinock struggled at times reading through the other motions.
He told Bisi during the meeting he was always amazed by the quality of his teaching and love for the kids he taught.
“I hope me being around you and learning some stuff from you, I hope a lot has rubbed off on me, Rod, and I’m going to miss you a lot buddy,” Krinock said.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak said Bisi’s departure will leave “big shoes to fill.”
“We have wonderful kids and a great staff who Rod has led by example,” Ferencak said. “We learned a lot and our school is in a great place because of his leadership.”
Ferencak added that Bisi’s decision to retire will allow the district ample time to find a replacement over the coming months.
After addressing the board, Bisi was met with a round of applause from the board and the audience.
Bisi said he’s been asked what he will miss the most when he leaves Grandview Elementary and had just one response.
“It’s making a difference in a child’s life,” Bisi said. “And I greatly, greatly appreciate the Derry Area School District for giving me the opportunity to do that.”
The board of directors and Ferencak also took time to recognize the work of Reigna Taylor for her contributions toward the beautification of the high school.
Taylor, an 11th-grader, was asked by high school art teacher Brian Sabo to replace the artwork on the stage of the high school audion. Previously, a wind screen with the school logo was used as a backdrop for meetings like the monthly board of directors meetings.
“We needed something to spice up a little bit in the back, to give it more school spirit,” Ferencak said.
Sabo said Taylor jumped at the opportunity, wanting to get started right away.
Taylor spent about two weeks of her free time designing and painting a large, blue and gold DA logo on the wall, which can be seen during all board of directors meetings.
The district presented Taylor with a certificate acknowledging her “artwork, creativity and campus beautification.”
“We’re very pleased and proud to call you a Derry Area student,” Ferencak said. “Thank you for your pride in our school district.”
In other business, the board of directors approved the following:
- Accepted the resignation of Margaret Dunlap as the middle school magazine campaign coordinator, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year;
- Accepted the resignation of Tracey Smeltzer as the co-musical director, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year;
- Employee #106 for an unpaid leave of absence, effective April 24 through May 5;
- The change in status of Sarah Ellenberger (Delenne) from an extended day-to-day substitute to a long-term substitute teacher, paid at 85% of Bachelors, Step 1 rate of the DAEA contract, retroactive to Oct. 31, 2022;
- The change in status of Abigail Cunningham from an extended day-to-day substitute to a long-term substitute teacher, paid at 85% of Bachelors, Step 1 rate of the DAEA contract, retroactive to Nov. 10, 2022;
- Awarded the bids for the fall and winter athletic supplies in the amount of $20,243.30 for the 2023-24 school year to the lowest responsible bidders meeting specifications, as recommended by athletic director;
- Approved Matt Vasinko as a varsity boys volleyball volunteer coach for the 2022-23 school year, pending all necessary clearances and documentation;
- Approved the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center budget of $5,042,379 for the 2023-24 school year, with DASD contributing $963,198;
- The purchase of additional Wonders 2020 K-5 ELA textbooks through McGraw Hill at a cost of $27,243.99, paid with ESSER II funds, and
- Authorized the board secretary to properly advertise for bids for the secondary window replacement project with SHP, paid with ESSER III funding.
The DASD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the high school audion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.