Gov. Tom Wolf joined administrators, educators and elected officials in the Norristown Area School District on Tuesday to welcome the district’s new teachers and celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years.

“I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken to bring new resources into our schools,” Wolf said. “And I am deeply proud of the teachers all across the commonwealth who have worked so hard to give each student the education they deserve, even when the resources you needed to succeed were scarce.”

