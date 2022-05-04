Dr. Jeffrey Godwin, associate professor of business administration, was awarded the 2022 Boniface Wimmer Faculty Award at St. Vincent College’s spring Honors Convocation, held April 20 in the historic St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica.
Named in honor of the founder of St. Vincent College and Archabbey and pioneer of Benedictine monasticism in the U.S., the Wimmer Faculty Award recognizes a senior faculty member who has demonstrated sustained excellence.
Dr. Godwin has been a member of the St. Vincent College faculty since 2010 and has been the chair of the business administration program since 2018. He teaches courses in business policy and strategy, organizational behavior and strategic management of complex organizations and is also very involved in the St. Vincent community, serving on the Board of Directors’ Strategic Planning Committee; the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government’s Strategic Planning Committee; and as co-chair of the United Way Campaign.
“Dr. Godwin stands out through his integration of his Master of Divinity and his scholarship in organizational leadership, which applies biblical values of gratitude, forgiveness, Christian love and servant leadership to life in organizations,” said the Rev. Philip Kanfush, OSB, interim vice president for academic affairs and professor of education.
Father Philip went on to provide insights from students about Godwin, sharing that one student said, “Dr. Godwin is a great professor that truly cares about his work and is committed to helping the students he teaches. Great guy, and wish he could be my grandpa.”
“I’m grateful and deeply humbled by this award,” Godwin said. “This is a truly great place full of great people doing great things. I’ve been blessed to carry out my work in a Christian environment that’s based in Benedictine values. It really is a true blessing.”
Godwin went on to explain that, while he often jokes that he only goes to the gym and trains so that he can work until he’s 80, he’s actually quite serious and has no plans to retire anytime soon. He specifically addressed the Class of 2022, saying to them, “When you come back for your 20-year reunion, I hope to still be here. I’ll look forward to that.”
Before coming to St. Vincent College, Godwin taught at Virginia Tech while obtaining his Ph.D. In addition to teaching, he has helped a variety of organizations as a strategic planning consultant. Godwin’s corporate experience includes employment as a bond underwriter. This involved extensive financial analyses as well as evaluating corporate capacities.
As chief operating officer for Hospice Care Corporation, Godwin obtained health care management experience. Godwin is an Ordained Elder in The United Methodist Church. He is presently appointed by The United Methodist Church to teach at St. Vincent College. Godwin’s research interests are primarily in the areas of transformational leadership, self-leadership, organizational culture, and goal-setting.
In addition to conference presentations, his research record includes articles published in the following journals: Human Resource Management Review, Journal of Managerial Psychology, The Journal of Management Development, International Journal of Organization Theory and Behavior and The Journal of Applied Behavioral Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.