Greater Latrobe Senior High School is set to host the International Academic Competitions Pennsylvania Winter Regional Finals next month.

The Feb. 18 competition is spearheaded by Scott Fowler, a Latrobe native who now resides in Suwanee, Georgia, roughly 15 miles from Atlanta. Fowler teaches eighth grade Language Arts at River Trail Middle School in Fulton County.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.