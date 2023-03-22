Miss Morrison’s aerospace engineering class at Greater Latrobe Senior High School had the opportunity earlier this month to tour Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based lunar logistics company that builds and operates a line of landers, rovers and other autonomous spacecraft navigation systems and technologies. Students got a behind the scenes view of the lander engineering process, as well as the Mission Control Center where Astrobotic scientists and engineers will directly control all lunar missions, including the Peregrine Lander mission scheduled to launch later this spring. The Peregrine lander was even on site for the students to view first hand and hear about the different scientific experiments and commissioned projects on board from payload specialist Jodi Coletti. Astrobotic CEO John Thornton even took time to say hello and welcome the students to the company. Finally, students visited the Moonshot Museum next door where they could interact with hands-on activities and even write a message that will be scanned onto a memory card destined for the moon on a future mission.

