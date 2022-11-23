Students in Miss Morrison’s Aerospace Engineering course at Greater Latrobe Senior High School had the opportunity over the past several weeks to receive a “crash course” on the basics of aeronautics, airplane handling, and what to do in case of an in-flight emergency.
The course was led by Jim Arnold, school administrator at Laurel Highlands Aeronautical Academy based out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Arnold also expanded upon the overwhelming need for airline pilots and technicians in the field today, and explained some possible routes for how students could pursue these options as a career.
Following this instruction, each student got the opportunity to pilot a Cessna 172 Skyhawk beside a trained instructor to experience flight maneuvers and get a glimpse of what it would be like to have their pilot’s license.
In the air, students were able to take control of the yoke for steering, use visual landmarks for orientation, interpret on-board instrumentation and speak to Air Traffic Control.
On the ground, students were shown different aircraft under maintenance in the hangar, discussed different structural components and heard from other trained pilots about their past experiences.
