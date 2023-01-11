The Greater Latrobe School District held its first committee of the whole meeting for 2023 Tuesday night and highlighted several weather-related issues that occurred during the holiday break.
Superintendent Mike Porembka thanked those who responded to several pipe/water issues that developed during the late December cold snap.
“We experienced some issues over the holiday,” he said. “Twice on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning and the Monday after Christmas. Four of our facilities were impacted by some weather-related issues involving our pipes and sprinkler heads.
“Our local firefighters, on the evening of Christmas Eve from 5 to 9 p.m. were here (Greater Latrobe Senior High School) dealing with our water issues. The Latrobe Fire Department was at Latrobe Elementary until around 3 in the morning dealing with water issues there.”
The superintendent said he was most appreciative of the volunteers’ efforts, especially during the holiday season.
“I can’t truly express my gratitude to those firefighters and those units that came out to help us at that point of distress,” Porembka said. “You can’t think of a bigger night to be with your family and they’re here helping us out. I’m just overwhelmed by that. They even called in firefighters from the city of Greensburg to help salvage some things. They came back on Monday morning to help at the fieldhouse.
“I think we’re unique in that we have that type of community support. I know volunteer firefighters do what volunteers do. But, I think there’s a point of pride that I see in them. That they’re helping the school district out. I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”
The district was back in school last Tuesday, in large part, Porembka said, due to the firefighters’ efforts, and the custodial and maintenance staff.
“We had maintenance workers those nights helping us to deal with that,” Porembka said. “I’m overwhelmed by that. The fact that everybody in times like that just pulls together and does what they need to do. Thank you to all of those folks.”
The meeting also was highlighted by the annual audit report presented by Barb Terek of Horner, Wible and Terek, PC.
“We have a clean audit for the year so that’s terrific,” Porembka said.
The committee will be considering approval of the following agenda items for next week’s regular school board meeting:
- Teacher education affiliation agreement between Pennsylvania Western University and the Greater Latrobe School District;
- Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health Medical Staffing service agreement effective Jan. 1, 2023;
- Maxim Healthcare Staffing Service, Inc. educational staffing service agreement effective Dec. 15, 2022;
- Longmore Academy, a licensed academic school provided by MHY Family Services agreement for the 2022-23 school year;
- New story tuition agreement for student C for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Tuition students for 2023-24 school year – Jacob Hannah, grade 12 – Ligonier Valley SD;
- Local audit report: Horner, Wible and Terek, PC;
- Act 1 resolution not to raise taxes above the index;
- Gifts, grants and donations – United Way – school readiness/transition plan – golf cart – athletic department;
- Tax assessment appeal settlement for parcel number 15-03-10-0-487 as recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- IRS mileage rate for 2023 – 65.5 cents per mile;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between the city of Latrobe and Greater Latrobe School District;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between Unity Township and Greater Latrobe School District;
- Amendment to the Johnson Controls fire protection services agreement dated Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022;
- Facilities, operations and planning committee meeting minutes;
- Resignations: Kimberly Mamaril (teacher leader
k
- -12 library);
- Approve – substitute teachers: Maddison Duminie (grades
pk-12, special education pk
- -12), Jennifer Fridg (early childhood N-3 – ER certified), Leslee Ellis (biology 7-12), Amber Lenhart (grades PK-4), and
- Support personnel: Maddison Duminie (classroom assistant, LES), Raven Dupilka (cheerleader/pep/assistant coach), Lucas Ali (boys lacrosse head coach), Sarah Rosa, (teacher leader library
k
- -12), Patrick O’Neill (school police).
Future dates:
- Board of Education photos – Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.;
- ACT 80 day – Jan. 16 – no school for students;
- Two-hour late start – Jan. 17;
- Incoming 2023-24 kindergarten registration release – Feb. 1 – online at GLSD.us;
- Incoming 2023-24 kindergarten parent information night – Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. – SHS auditorium;
- Regular board meeting – Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.;
- Committee of the whole meeting – Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., and
- Regular board meeting – Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
Future committee meetings:
- Board policy/PSBA committee meeting – Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. – administration building;
- EWCTC Joint Operating Committee meeting – Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at EWCTC;
- WIU Committee meeting – Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. – Fort Ligonier room;
- Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission meeting – Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. – Unity Township Municipal Building;
- Facilities, Operations and Planning Committee meeting – Jan. 12, at 3:30 p.m. – administration building, and
- Finance Committee meeting – Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. – SHS library classroom.
