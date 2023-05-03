GLSD students participate in Financial Reality Fair

The Financial Reality Fair is a field day budgeting experience that is run by Lesco Federal Credit Union. Students are asked to choose a future job or career, research salary and education level requirements for that career and provide that information prior to the event.
The day of the event students are presented with a budget booklet that includes their personalized choice of career and expenses that may come along with that career, such as student or personal loans. They then proceed to visit “stations” with other various budget line items such as housing, transportation, insurance, additional part-time job opportunities, donations, food, clothing, streaming, phone services, internet/cable service, salon, “Wheel of Chance,” etc.
Each table has a volunteer from our local community that presents them with choices they must make for these items and they discuss the expenses that go along with each. The students fill these expenses in on their budget booklets to estimate how much their future monthly expenses may cost, and finally meet with a financial “adviser” to discuss whether they have made smart choices or may need to rethink where money is being spent.
The students and the volunteers enjoy the opportunity to interact with one another, and everyone involved really sees great value in this real life experience.
The classes that attended were: Ms. Echard’s personal finance classes, Mr. Yester’s data applications class, Mrs. Conrad’s finance classes, and Miss Votovich’s leadership studies class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.