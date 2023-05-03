GLSD students participate in Financial Reality Fair

Greater Latrobe student JD Robinson visits the Financial Reality Fair.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Financial Reality Fair is a field day budgeting experience that is run by Lesco Federal Credit Union. Students are asked to choose a future job or career, research salary and education level requirements for that career and provide that information prior to the event.

The day of the event students are presented with a budget booklet that includes their personalized choice of career and expenses that may come along with that career, such as student or personal loans. They then proceed to visit “stations” with other various budget line items such as housing, transportation, insurance, additional part-time job opportunities, donations, food, clothing, streaming, phone services, internet/cable service, salon, “Wheel of Chance,” etc.

