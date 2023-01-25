GLSD senior wins vocal essay competition

This past weekend, Greater Latrobe senior Gabi Burd traveled to Gettysburg for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Pennsylvania, Mid-Winter Conference. The Voice of Democracy banquet on Saturday evening honored the 25 district-level winners from across the state in the annual vocal essay contest. At the banquet, it was announced that Gabi’s essay earned the fifth-place prize including a $2,000 scholarship.
The banquet was the final piece of an exciting weekend as the district winners were treated to activities Friday and Saturday, including a dance, meals and a battlefield tour. Gabi earned her way to the event after winning first place in the local competition at Latrobe’s Paul Lizza Post 3414 in November. Her essay on the theme “Why is the Veteran Important?” was then forwarded on to the District 27 competition where she again took the top prize, earning the weekend in Gettysburg and the opportunity for a top-5 prize. Over the three levels of competition Gabi earned nearly $3,000 total in scholarships and numerous VFW awards.
