GLSD’s Music Education Program receives national recognition

Greater Latrobe School District sixth-grade instrumentalists participated in a side-by-side experience with the senior high wind ensemble earlier this year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Greater Latrobe School District has been honored, once again, with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

