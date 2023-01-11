The Greater Latrobe School District announced partnership with The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide free, high quality books to children from birth to age five living within the Greater Latrobe School District borders, no matter their family’s income. Families who participate in the program are able to receive books monthly through the mail that are hand-selected by an expert panel in early childhood literacy for content that is informative, age-appropriate and inspiring.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring others to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics.
