The Greater Latrobe School District is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library after approving the agreement Tuesday night and receiving a $10,000 grant to cover costs.
The $10,000 grant was part of a number of grants given by the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) at Tuesday’s meeting totaling $356,143.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides one book a month to registered children up to 5 years old. The program is free, with the cost of books covered by the affiliated program, like GLSD. Books are mailed each month to the child’s home.
According to the agreement and Imagination Library’s website, GLSD will be responsible for registering children, paying for the books and shipping costs, and promoting the program.
“The more we can get parents reading to their children, the more that we can get children reading prior to coming to kindergarten, it’s a benefit for the school district,” Superintendent Michael Porembka said.
Assistant to the Superintendent Elementary Education Becki Pellis said it will take a month or two to get the registration system up and running. More information about the program will be made available to area families closer to the program’s launch, Pellis said.
Porembka thanked GLPIEF for the “consistent” work it has done to raise money for the district over the past decade. The latest donation amount was equal to one mill of taxes for the district, he said.
“You cannot underestimate the value of a foundation that supports what we do,” Porembka said. “Our community, our alumni, our business folks, anyone … people believe in what we’re doing at Greater Latrobe (School District) and they want to give back.”
In other business, the school board approved to joint advertisement with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit to purchase multi-purpose paper, unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel. The purchasing consortium allows partnering school districts to combine their purchasing needs to get better cost savings. This year, Westmoreland County school districts were able to purchase gasoline and diesel fuel at rates lower than the state average.
The school district will work with Smile Pennsylvania to provide children in need of preventative or restorative dental care services at the district.
The memorandum of understanding approved by the school board permits Smile Pennsylvania’s licensed dentists to set up at schools for dental exams.
Families must sign up their children for the service. Most services are covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. There is also a self-pay option and no child is turned away based on their ability to pay, according to Smile Pennsylvania’s website.
Students will be sent home with a permission form to sign up.
Seven school district employees resigned this month and last. All resignations were approved by the board.
Alden Hoch, who served as the boys junior high soccer coach and boys tennis assistant coach, resigned for other employment.
Boys lacrosse head coach Robert Kemerer resigned for personal reasons.
Timothy Sheridan, a high school music teacher and band director, resigned for other employment.
The GLSD school board will meet for a committee of the whole meeting Oct. 11. A regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18. Both meetings are held at 7 p.m. in the senior high school Center for Student Creativity.
