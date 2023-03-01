The Greater Latrobe School District hosted two Academic Quiz Bowls in February for all three elementary schools at the eCSC (Elementary Center for Student Creativity) at Latrobe Elementary School. The events were both general knowledge competitions with buzzers. Students competed by grade level and award pins were given to the top five high scorers at each grade (two-six) level. February’s Quiz Bowl was the second event hosted this year by GLSD elementary gifted support teachers. The final two events and competitions are Vocabulary Challenge in March and a Celebration of Literature in April.
