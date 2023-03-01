The Greater Latrobe School District hosted two Academic Quiz Bowls in February for all three elementary schools at the eCSC (Elementary Center for Student Creativity) at Latrobe Elementary School. The events were both general knowledge competitions with buzzers. Students competed by grade level and award pins were given to the top five high scorers at each grade (two-six) level. February’s Quiz Bowl was the second event hosted this year by GLSD elementary gifted support teachers. The final two events and competitions are Vocabulary Challenge in March and a Celebration of Literature in April.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.