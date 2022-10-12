The Charles U. Findley Scholarship Committee of the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation will be hosting its annual Kick-Off Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Giannilli’s II Restaurant, 4816 Route 30, Unity Township. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased on Eventbrite (search 2022 Greater Latrobe Coach Findley Football Scholarship Dinner) or at the Center for Student Creativity at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Unity Township.
This year, Coach Findley’s 1965 Foothills Conference Championship team will be honored and the keynote speaker will be Coach Bob Brewer. All proceeds from the dinner support the Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship. The endowed scholarship fund was established to honor Coach Charles U. Findley and his ability to inspire students and players as to the importance of excellence in academics, scholarship, athletics, sportsmanship, team play and character.
