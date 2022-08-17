Parents of the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association (GLAMFA) scolded and at times yelled at Superintendent of Schools Michael Porembka during Tuesday’s school board meeting in response to his decision to not allow players to join the district’s youth football program after GLAMFA’s season was canceled.
The GLAMFA Wildcats had to make the decision due to low participation which would have made the games unsafe, according to Amber Gross, who is a new GLAMFA board member.
She would like the school district to make the “logical” decision to let the 58 young footballers and roughly 80 cheerleaders participate in the school district’s program, Greater Latrobe Youth Football (GLYF).
“If we step back and have a logical conversation on what’s best for them, you can’t tell me that those kids not practicing is what’s best for them,” Gross said.
Porembka said he and the GLAMFA parents “just disagree” on what is logical.
The school district’s program, which has been around for the past six years, went to the GLAMFA board in February about combining the programs into one under the school district, Porembka said.
“They chose not to and that’s OK, but (Tuesday night) is the consequence of them not being able to field a team,” Porembka said. “We have a team, they’re practicing, they’re three days before their first game.”
Porembka said he feels bad that the GLAMFA football players and cheerleaders will not get to play this season but says their board failed the kids and it is not his problem.
The deadline for GLYF signups was June 1 and the kids have been practicing since July. The school district also said they reached out to all parents back on April 13 to inform them about the youth football signups but many parents in attendance Tuesday disputed ever receiving a phone call. Even though the program’s bylaws allow for the program to accept players at any time, Porembka said it would not be fair to the kids and families who have been on the field this summer.
“If I say yes to (allowing GLAMFA kids to play) I’m going to get two complaints, one from the youth football parents down there saying a GLAMFA kid took their kid’s position and the second complaint from a GLAMFA parent that their kid’s not playing because the coaches are punishing them,” Porembka said. “It’s a lose-lose situation.”
But GLAMFA parents said the school district’s football and cheerleader coaches want to bring the kids onto the team this season. Porembka did not dispute that fact but said the decision he is making is what he thinks is best for the GLYF kids and program.
“My decision is no,” Porembka said. “And I’m going to stand by my decision knowing that those kids aren’t going to play football and I’m sorry for that because I gave them the opportunity.”
Porembka added that the district may be able to bring on some cheerleaders but some programs, like the seventh- and eighth-grade squads, were selected last year. Also, those in seventh and eighth grade who wish to play football can still join because the season hasn’t started for them yet.
Joey Riffer, GLAMFA junior varsity head coach who wasn’t permitted to speak at the meeting because he is not a taxpayer in the district, said he doesn’t care what team the kids play for or who coaches them, he just wants to see them play.
“I feel bad for them, there is no question they can compete,” Riffer said. “They deserve a chance.”
As part of its regular agenda, the Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education accepted the resignations of two members of the Greater Latrobe School Authority. Both Charles Gray, secretary, and Carl Baumeister, treasurer, resigned their positions this month.
The school board unanimously appointed Randy Strayer to fulfill the remainder of Gray’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Solicitor Ned Nakles recommended the district accept a confidential settlement agreement regarding a previous issue involving the Latrobe Elementary School. Nakles said the word confidential was a “misnomer” as the entire agreement will be made public once approved. The word was added by the other parties of the settlement agreement which is why it was included in the wording for the agenda, he said.
The school district will receive $19,950 once completed and a former construction manager agreed to drop claims he had against the district. The school had agreed to settle some time ago, according to Nakles, but had to wait for the other parties involved to finalize their claims.
The school board unanimously approved the agreement pending final approval from the solicitor.
The GLSD approved a revised health and safety plan for the upcoming school year. The updated plan will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which includes masks being optional.
Board member Michael Zorch said the current state of COVID-19 made this year’s plan much easier to build and includes “a lot less controversy.” The district will continue to encourage its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated, Zorch said.
The GLSD school board unanimously accepted more than $363,000 in gifts, grants and donations. The donations varied in donors and amounts, from $1,012.30 from the Jack Casey Memorial to a $58,250 Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program Grant.
Board member Heidi Kozar asked the board and public to take a moment and see what “wonderful” position the school district is in thanks to the generosity of the community.
“Grants and donations allow us to do extraordinary things above what is expected,” Kozar said.
Porembka added that the $363,000 in gifts and grants is equal to 1 mill of tax revenue.
The GLSD school board approved the hiring of two music teachers, Ryan Czekaj and Olivia Blackmore, along with five other support personnel.
Assistant to the Superintendent Secondary Education Jon Mains asked the new teachers hired Tuesday along with other recent professional hires to introduce themselves to the board and public. At least three of the recent hires are GLSD alumni and many others have children currently in the district.
Mains said the new teachers will have two days of training starting today.
“I am really looking forward to watching you change the lives of our kids,” Mains said.
The GLSD school board also approved:
- A service contract with Trane U.S. Inc. in the amount of $89,764 for cooling tower repairs at the senior high school; and
- The purchase of winter sports equipment from various vendors totaling $16,921.67.
