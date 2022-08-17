Parents of the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association (GLAMFA) scolded and at times yelled at Superintendent of Schools Michael Porembka during Tuesday’s school board meeting in response to his decision to not allow players to join the district’s youth football program after GLAMFA’s season was canceled.

The GLAMFA Wildcats had to make the decision due to low participation which would have made the games unsafe, according to Amber Gross, who is a new GLAMFA board member.

