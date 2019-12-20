A team of students from Greater Latrobe Senior High School took second place and won a special award for Longest Successfully Executed Contraption at the 2019 Chain Reaction Contraption Contest on Dec. 10, powered by Westinghouse Electric Co. and presented in partnership with Carnegie Science Center.
Greater Latrobe’s sponsor for the event was Westinghouse.
Hempfield Area High School took first place and Cambria Heights High School took third.
More than 250 students from 27 high schools in the Pittsburgh region participated in the annual competition, which challenges students to build a machine that accomplishes a simple task using a series of 20 or more steps. This year, students created contraptions that made a mess and cleaned it up. The contraptions could not rely on electricity from a plug to power their steps and often relied completely on mechanical power. Teams were judged on a variety of factors, including the reliability of the contraption, how well it fit the theme, how long it took to reset it for a second run, creativity, presentation, and the progress reports teams sent in before the competition day.
“Each year, this competition showcases students’ remarkable creativity and inventiveness,” said Stu McNiell, manager of STEM Programs at Carnegie Science Center. “It’s always exciting to see their responses to the presented engineering challenge, as well as the ingenuity of their contraptions.”
Chris Savinda, manager of New Plant Project Quality at Westinghouse and the company’s coordinator for the contest, said that Westinghouse continues to support the competition because “we need the next generation of engineers, scientists, researchers, and problem solvers to lead us to a stronger future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.