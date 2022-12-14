On Oct. 28, art students from the Greater Latrobe School District attended a field trip to the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh to view the exhibit, “Pittsburgh’s John Kane: The Life & Art of an American Workman.” This field trip was funded by GLSD Art Conservation Trust.
John Kane is one of the most prominent self-taught artists who painted urban scenes of Pittsburgh, landscapes, and historical motifs. He emigrated from Scotland to Pittsburgh in 1879. Kane is an important and unique figure in Pittsburgh history.
In the district’s extensive and unique art collection, there is a John Kane painting. The Art Conservation Trust saw this as a great opportunity for students to learn more about the artist and appreciate how rare it is for the district to have such an important work of art as part of its Special Collection.
According to senior high art teacher Amy Balko, “Students enjoyed the exhibit and the Heinz History Center greatly. Greater Latrobe always strives to provide students with unique learning experiences connecting them to the richness of art and history.”
