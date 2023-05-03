Latrobe Elementary and Mountain View Elementary kindergarten students along with Baggaley Elementary and Mountain View Autistic Support classrooms hatched and sent 123 healthy chicks off to their new homes on Friday, March 31.
The students studied the life cycle of a chicken, while viewing the incredible daily changes of the developing embryo over the course of the 21-day incubation period. The students had fun predicting how many chicks would hatch, writing chick stories and observing the daily changes of the embryo. This was only a fraction of what made this experience both engaging and exciting for everyone in the elementary schools. The students counted down, in anticipation of the day when the new baby chicks start pipping their way into the world. After the chicks hatched everyone was invited to visit the healthy new chicks.
