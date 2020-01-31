The group Young Writers recently organized a creative writing contest called Survival Sagas: Mission Contamination.
It was open to middle and high school students, who were asked to write a mini-saga in 100 words or less given the story slogan that was contamination-themed, “something has happened that almost eliminated the entire human race.” The survival saga challenged students to be creative in identifying that specific, catastrophic contamination and tell their version of the events to create thrilling tales in 100 words or less.
Three Greater Latrobe students received a creativity award with a “Talent for Writing” from Young Writers. Their stories were also selected for publication in the book “Mission Contamination: Pennsylvanian Stories.” Lukas Deemer’s saga is titled “Recorder,” Lillian Climo’s is titled “Cheer” and Rachel Snyder’s is titled “Mushroom People.”
Greater Latrobe Junior High School will receive a complimentary copy of the book for its library.
Young Writers will announce the award winners in April. The organization had over 10,000 entries submitted for the contest. The first-place winner will receive an iPad and a trophy. The first runner-up will receive an Amazon gift card.
According to eighth-grade English teacher Erica Braden, “The contest was optional and most of the work was done outside of school. I simply introduced the contest and the topic. I gave them considerations on the narrative writing elements that could give their stories a unique perspective. They did their own revisions and edits. They turned in their entries and I submitted them. We were thrilled to hear that their sagas were selected.”
