It’s a little hard to think about fly fishing with the temperature hovering around freezing and snow starting to cover the ground. But that didn’t stop nearly two dozen seniors at Greater Latrobe Senior High School from honing their casting skills in the auditorium. Warmer days will soon arrive and some of the students will head to the trout streams.

The Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited Chapter (TU) was invited into the Greater Latrobe Senior High School by biology instructor Patrick Roberts to participate in a seminar. He asked if TU could assist with his Capstone Project for seniors, on track for further study in the biology and natural resource conservation sciences. TU provided a two-day program where the first day was fresh water conservation instruction, taught by Monty Murty. The second day was fly casting instruction led by Rod Cross, with assistance from TU members Ron Miller, John Albright, Monty Murty, Milt Claney, Ron Rodgers, Angela Schultheis, Bill Somogyi and Joe Bilotta.

