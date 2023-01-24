It’s a little hard to think about fly fishing with the temperature hovering around freezing and snow starting to cover the ground. But that didn’t stop nearly two dozen seniors at Greater Latrobe Senior High School from honing their casting skills in the auditorium. Warmer days will soon arrive and some of the students will head to the trout streams.
The Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited Chapter (TU) was invited into the Greater Latrobe Senior High School by biology instructor Patrick Roberts to participate in a seminar. He asked if TU could assist with his Capstone Project for seniors, on track for further study in the biology and natural resource conservation sciences. TU provided a two-day program where the first day was fresh water conservation instruction, taught by Monty Murty. The second day was fly casting instruction led by Rod Cross, with assistance from TU members Ron Miller, John Albright, Monty Murty, Milt Claney, Ron Rodgers, Angela Schultheis, Bill Somogyi and Joe Bilotta.
“Today we assisted Mr. Roberts with his Capstone Project teaching his students about fresh water conservation and fly casting,” noted TU instructor Joe Bilotta. “The school is surrounded by premier trout streams that need ambassadors like these students to help protect them. I have no doubt these bright seniors of Greater Latrobe Senior High School will go on to be our next generation of conservation leaders.”
Twenty-three seniors now have a better understanding of fresh water conservation, trout, their ecosystem, and catch and release fly fishing, all thanks to the coordination of Roberts and the educational volunteers of TU. While teaching the fine art of fly casting, the instructors took time to share with the students the importance of stream etiquette, use of barbless hooks to minimize injury to the trout, and the practice of catch and release, especially with wild trout. Trout can be caught an unlimited number of times if handled properly. But they can only be eaten once. They are too precious of a natural resource to enjoy just one time.
Whether or not these students pursue a career in biology, or some closely related field, they can also be part of the effort to protect our clean waters and fisheries. As volunteers they can offer their time and talents to assist with stream cleanups, building riparian buffers along streams to restrict runoff of pollutants, or participating in stream remediation projects. This Capstone Project helps them appreciate that it takes government agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations like TU to protect our streams. These students are learning that throughout their lives, they will wear many hats in addition to what they do for their livelihood. Every one can all be good environmental stewards. These students are the future.
For more information about Trout Unlimited and Forbes Trail Chapter activities, visit our web site at www.forbestrailtu.org.
