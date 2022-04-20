Greater Latrobe senior Reese McCracken recently attended the 2022 Future Music Educators Honors Symposium at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Annual Conference. Twenty-five students were selected from across the state based on their application.
Reese is a saxophonist in the Greater Latrobe bands. Last year he participated in the 2021 PMEA All-State Wind Ensemble.
Reese has participated in many ensembles throughout high school, including the Greater Latrobe Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, and Concert Band. Reese is also the drum major of the Wildcat Marching Band.
Outside of school, Reese has participated in numerous instrumental ensembles, including the WCMEA County Band, Fay-West Honors Band, PMEA District Honors Band, PMEA District 1 East Band, and the PMEA All-State Wind Ensemble.
Reese is currently a member of the Westmoreland Symphonic Winds at Seton Hill University, where he is the first-chair alto saxophone.
Reese is a member of the Tri-M Honor Society, as well as the National Honor Society. After graduation, Reese plans to attend Duquesne University to study Music Education with a focus in saxophone performance.
