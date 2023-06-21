GL Pep Club raises nearly $3000 for Kidney Cancer Association

The Greater Latrobe Senior High School Pep Club spent the past school year raising nearly $3,000 for the Kidney Cancer Association. The fundraisers included a corn hole competition, hot chocolate sales, chuck-a-duck at basketball games, candy grams for Valentine’s Day and the largest fundraiser — Penny Wars.
The Pep Club is in charge of engaging students by spreading school spirit. They do this by coming up with school spirit day themes throughout the year, creating signs to hang throughout the school and coming up with small activities for students to participate in during the school day.
