GL freshman selected as Carson Scholar

Greater Latrobe freshman Madelyn Slater was selected as a 2022 Carson Scholar. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship award along with a medal and certificate. This spring the 2022 Carson Scholars will be honored at exclusive movie premiere showings across the nation. The Carson Scholars Fund original movie, “Carson Scholars: Heroes Among Us,” will feature the Carson Scholars. The scholars will receive special recognition in front of their families and peers.
The Carson Scholars Fund recognition is awarded based on academics, community service, and involvement in extracurricular activities. Slater has volunteered and raised money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This charity is important to her because St. Jude provided excellent care and support for her cousin when he was a patient for cancer treatment. She has raised money for them over multiple years through a community lemonade stand. Her volunteer time has involved preparing materials for events at the local St. Jude office and over the last few years, when in-person volunteering was restricted, she hole punched color paper to be used as confetti during patients’ No More Chemo parties. Madelyn’s extracurricular activities include playing on the high school lacrosse and tennis teams.
