GL class presents products at Inventionland

Greater Latrobe’s Principles of Marketing class recently presented its final products at Inventionland.
The winning team, “Twisted Chicken,” proposed infusing different types of sauce, including buffalo, BBQ and honey mustard, into chicken nuggets, to eliminate the little plastic sauce containers and make eating on the go easier.
This semester’s other products included:
- “Hang 10”: a clip designed for purses to hang anywhere;
- “Stainz Be Gone”: a shoe cleaner with two products inside;
- “Press and Pop”: easily removable track spikes;
- “Clip and Charge”: a compact, wireless cell phone charger;
- “NO Drip Cone”: a cone / waffle bowl hybrid for ice cream;
- “Therma Go”: a thermos attachment that can be hot or cold;
- “Digi Case”: a phone case that displays digital photos;
- “Liberator Pack”: an adaptable backpack with removable modules.
The students were required to build actual product samples, create an infomercial for their new product and, finally, pitch their product to a panel of judges (in a “Shark Tank” type of format). Students from the Greater Latrobe Senior High School broadcasting class helped with the infomercials.
At the beginning of the course, students toured Inventionland in Pittsburgh, a one-stop invention hub, to learn about the services it offers, including product-patent research, prototype development, packaging design and licensing representation. After leaving feeling inspired, students spent the semester in small teams developing unique products of their own, which they then presented at Inventionland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.