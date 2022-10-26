Greater Latrobe School District Capstone students have been working on identifying life in 9 Mile Run at Rotary Park.
By identifying the macroinvertebrates, such as crayfish and insects, and the fish, like darters and sculpins, they can get an indication of the health of the stream. Macroinvertebrates are collected with nets and fish species are shocked with electricity to stun them and then collected with nets, identified and quickly released.
The students also hatched Coturnix Quail from eggs. The incubation period was 17 days and they successfully hatched out 17 eggs. After two weeks of raising the birds they went to their “forever home” where they will be kept as egg layers. Also as part of the Capstone program, the class hatched out and released painted lady butterflies.
The class is currently raising 22 largemouth bass in two 55-gallon tanks. The plan is to raise them for the duration of the school year, tag them and release them in the spring.
The Capstone Course is a field-based, multi-disciplinary science course that focuses on the study of local, state and worldwide environmental challenges.
