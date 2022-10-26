Greater Latrobe School District Capstone students have been working on identifying life in 9 Mile Run at Rotary Park.

By identifying the macroinvertebrates, such as crayfish and insects, and the fish, like darters and sculpins, they can get an indication of the health of the stream. Macroinvertebrates are collected with nets and fish species are shocked with electricity to stun them and then collected with nets, identified and quickly released.

See more local education news on Page A4.

