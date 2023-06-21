Greater Latrobe Broadcast & Video Production students were recognized for their achievements at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-Atlantic chapter Student Production Awards and the Robert Morris University Digital Media Arts Consortium Student Festival.
At the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter Student Production Awards, Ramiya Henderson won for her commercial, Get Hyped for Boys Lacrosse. The WCAT-TV Staff was nominated best magazine show for their production of Wildcat All Access. Lucy Gross was nominated for her PSA: Ugly Food — Good as Picture Perfect. And Tim Myers, Brody Rumon and Michael Veto were nominated for their PSA: Not this Time.
