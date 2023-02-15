Greater Latrobe School District’s elementary G.O.A.L. teachers are hosting a series of four events and competitions this winter and spring for high-achieving students from all three elementary buildings. Each event takes place over the course of two consecutive days at the Latrobe Elementary School eCSC (Elementary Center for Student Creativity) with primary grades (two-four) competing on the first day and intermediate grades (five-six) on the second day.
The first event held in January was “Calcu-Solve,” a math competition designed to test students’ problem solving and other math-related skills. Students at each grade level worked to solve eight advanced and two challenge questions in a prescribed amount of time. The top-five high scorers were awarded math pins and all participants received special recognition certificates.
