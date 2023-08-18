Students with the Derry Area Agricultural program will be bringing more than just a little piggy to market this weekend when they put their animals on display at the Westmoreland Fair.
The students have spent the past few months raising and caring for their animals in preparation for this week’s fair.
The program, a supervised agricultural experience project, lets students raise a variety of animals at the Derry Area Ag/Hort Complex, said Roy Campbell, who oversees the program.
“They are responsible for caring and feeding the animals,” Campbell said. “They must keep records, writing down what they’ve done each week.”
This year’s program has 13 students. Those students will bring seven goats, five lambs and two pigs to the fairgrounds.
Having a barn on the school campus allows students who do not live on a lot of land an opportunity for real-world experience in animal handling.
Aubrianna McManamy, an 11th-grader, serves as barn chair. This is her second year raising an animal for the fair.
“Last year, I didn’t know much,” McManamy said.
At the fair last year, McManamy had to deal with a skittish goat who wouldn’t brace properly. She also was a little nervous to ask for help, McManamy said.
This year, McManamy walks through the barn, easily handling stubborn goats. She said that opening up and talking to people about the animals has helped.
“I’m a lot more confident this year,” McManamy said.
Keriann Sawinsky has shown horses for a few years on her own. She’s bringing one of the two pigs to the fair this year.
While she remembered showing pigs as a little girl, this year it is different.
“It’s a lot of work to clean the pen,” Sawinsky said. “With their size, they are hard to get back in (to the pen).”
Along with checking the pigs’ skin and having them seen by veterinarians with Ridgeway Veterinary Clinic, the students must manage the animals’ weight and food intake. For the pigs, that means being under 290 pounds. A week away from the fair, the school’s pigs — aptly named Bacon and Pork — were sitting at 250 pounds.
Both McManamy and Sawinsky said they appreciate the opportunity they get with daily access to the barn and the animals. Learning how to raise a farm animal wouldn’t be possible without it.
“I was always interested in animals, but where I live, in the (Derry) Borough, it’s not possible,” McManamy said.
Along with a roof over the animals’ heads, the program also pays for the animal, the feed and all veterinary bills. Students must pay a deposit but that is returned at the end of the summer. Some students will also spend their own money to buy toys for the animals.
The program is reimbursed through the funds from the sale of the animals. Any prize money goes directly to the students.
“It’s a really nice opportunity,” McManamy said. “We get space to raise them. I come up every day.”
Dean Reed, a DASD school director, said the summer and agricultural and horticultural programs are unique in that they show various pathways into the industry.
Most of the students attend Derry Area High School, but the program accepts students from outside the district.
The school district doesn’t heavily advertise the program, relying more on word-of-mouth promotion and its student ambassadors. Anyone interested in the program can call or email the district for more information, Reed said.
“The program is a gem for the district,” he said.
The Westmoreland Fair opens Friday and runs until Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.