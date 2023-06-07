For school-age child care providers, access to ongoing training is critical to build the skills needed to deliver high-quality care. It is also hard to come by. To address the challenge and improve quality of care for all school-age children, The Learning Lamp and Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children (PennAEYC) will launch a free summer professional development series. The workshops can be accessed virtually by any provider, no matter where they live.
The monthly workshops take place from May to August via Zoom. The sessions will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. School-age professionals including child care staff, teachers, program directors and summer camp staff are encouraged to attend. To reserve a spot, visit www.thelearninglamp.org/events.
The series will offer an array of strategies to deliver high-quality summer camp sessions for preschool and school-age children. PQAS hours and/or Act 48 credits will be awarded to participants for each completed two-hour session. The monthly online workshop series includes:
- Thursday, June 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Positive Guidance for School-Age Learners (K1 & 5 C1)
- Thursday, July 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (K5 C1)
- Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Let’s Get Moving! (K5 C1)
These workshops will be led by the following instructors:
- Lorrie Hall, M.Ed., TA coach, Community Connections for Children/ELRC 9 and 10; Lorrie is a veteran teacher, child care director, school-age specialist, instructor and coach.
- Karian Wise, M.Ed., head of School for Early Learning, Carlow University Early Learning Center and Campus Laboratory School; Karian is a longtime early learning teacher, child care director, apprenticeship mentor and adjunct faculty member.
The workshops are brought to you by The Learning Lamp, based in Johnstown. The nonprofit manages 20 licensed child care and preschool programs across four counties, as well as a regional shared services initiative. The sessions support the organization’s free summer camp lesson plans that are available to all Pennsylvania child care and summer camp providers. The lessons can be accessed at thelearninglamp.org under the Shared Services tab.
For more information on The Learning Lamp and the free summer school-age child care provider professional development series, visit www.thelearninglamp.org/events.
