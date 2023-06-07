For school-age child care providers, access to ongoing training is critical to build the skills needed to deliver high-quality care. It is also hard to come by. To address the challenge and improve quality of care for all school-age children, The Learning Lamp and Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children (PennAEYC) will launch a free summer professional development series. The workshops can be accessed virtually by any provider, no matter where they live.

The monthly workshops take place from May to August via Zoom. The sessions will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. School-age professionals including child care staff, teachers, program directors and summer camp staff are encouraged to attend. To reserve a spot, visit www.thelearninglamp.org/events.

