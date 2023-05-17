Fred Rogers Institute will host “It Takes a Neighborhood: What Fred Rogers Can Teach Us about Supporting Children,” a free program at the Fred. M. Rogers Center Building, May 18 from 6–7:30 p.m. as part of southwestern PA’s Remake Learning Days.

The Fred Rogers Institute, in partnership with WQED Education and Latrobe Art Center, welcomes educators, caregivers, and parents for a discussion on intentionally building learning neighborhoods and ecosystems of support around children. This discussion will focus on cultivating relationships between those who support children at home, at school, and during out-of-school time. Adults from various perspectives will explore partnerships across contexts. During this time, children will be able to participate in an interactive, hands-on gardening experience learning about the environment. Through this activity, children will explore ideas of stewardship and kindness in practice.

