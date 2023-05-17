Fred Rogers Institute will host “It Takes a Neighborhood: What Fred Rogers Can Teach Us about Supporting Children,” a free program at the Fred. M. Rogers Center Building, May 18 from 6–7:30 p.m. as part of southwestern PA’s Remake Learning Days.
The Fred Rogers Institute, in partnership with WQED Education and Latrobe Art Center, welcomes educators, caregivers, and parents for a discussion on intentionally building learning neighborhoods and ecosystems of support around children. This discussion will focus on cultivating relationships between those who support children at home, at school, and during out-of-school time. Adults from various perspectives will explore partnerships across contexts. During this time, children will be able to participate in an interactive, hands-on gardening experience learning about the environment. Through this activity, children will explore ideas of stewardship and kindness in practice.
The event is part of Remake Learning Days taking place across southwestern PA from May 4–23, a regional festival paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days happening across 15 regions across the U.S. and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Remake Learning Days invites children and their families to make space for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences.
Fred Rogers Institute’s convocation on kindness and collaboration is just one of many events that is propelling learning from May 4–23 through an engaging itinerary from creators and organizations across the area. Remake Learning Days invites children and their families to make space for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences.
Since its origins in southwest Pennsylvania in 2016, Remake Learning Days has become an unparalleled open house of learning, leading the way in collaborative instruction. The festival has hosted more than 3,700 events across the U.S. for pre-K through high-school learners at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers, and more, reaching over 175,000 families.
The Fred Rogers Institute advances the legacy of Fred Rogers by investing in the strengths of families and caring adults to support the healthy development of children. Visit fredrogersinstitute.org to learn more.
Remake Learning is a free, peer network for educators and innovators that originated in Pittsburgh and now extends worldwide. The network helps connect people, projects, and organizations, making it easier for them to share best practices, collaborate on new ideas, and find funding and professional learning. In 2022, Remake Learning celebrated its 15th anniversary with members and friends from across the region, country and world. Learn more at remakelearning.org.
