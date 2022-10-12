Christ the Divine Teacher School celebrated the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi Oct. 4 by conducting an outdoor Prayer Service in the Latrobe school’s Peace Garden. Principal Mrs. Teresa Tallarico gave opening remarks, welcoming students and guests.
Under the direction of music teacher Mrs. Lisa Thackrah, instrumentalists, the chime choir and select chorus led the music honoring this patron saint of animals and ecology. Student members of the school’s spiritual life committee served as readers. One of the service’s highlights was the recitation of St. Francis’ song of praise, “The Canticle of the Sun.” Written in the year 1224, the canticle praises God for the beauties of His creation. Following the recitation, students presented a musical rendition of “The Canticle of the Sun.”
