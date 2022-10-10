When she was a junior in college at Seton Hill in the fall of 2012, Brianna Grimm learned of an assistant marching band director position opportunity at Ligonier Valley High School. Grimm had been studying music education, and applied and earned the position before also student teaching at LVHS with music teacher Mrs. Bethann Trickett.

Grimm, a 2010 Connellsville Area High School graduate, has been involved in the Ligonier Valley School District since those days – serving as the play director, musical director, and the AV coordinator, as well as a substitute teacher. But, this year, she is serving in a more permanent role – one she is quite happy with. Grimm is now the music teacher at Ligonier Valley Middle School.

