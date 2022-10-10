When she was a junior in college at Seton Hill in the fall of 2012, Brianna Grimm learned of an assistant marching band director position opportunity at Ligonier Valley High School. Grimm had been studying music education, and applied and earned the position before also student teaching at LVHS with music teacher Mrs. Bethann Trickett.
Grimm, a 2010 Connellsville Area High School graduate, has been involved in the Ligonier Valley School District since those days – serving as the play director, musical director, and the AV coordinator, as well as a substitute teacher. But, this year, she is serving in a more permanent role – one she is quite happy with. Grimm is now the music teacher at Ligonier Valley Middle School.
“It’s exciting,” said Grimm. “I’ve been involved with music since I was five years old, and I had so many amazing music teachers who have inspired me through my lifetime. So, to be able to be in a position where I can hopefully inspire learners of my own is so exciting. It’s also surreal. It’s been a long journey for me to get this full-time position, so sometimes it still feels like it’s too good to be true.”
At Ligonier Valley Middle School, Grimm is focusing on musicianship with all learners in general music, band and chorus.
“I want to see all learners be able to comfortably perform, read and compose music,” said the new teacher. “My plan is to keep the musicians in the ensembles for all three years and get them involved in the extracurricular opportunities available to them at the high school. I hope to work with the other music teachers in the district to continue to develop a music program that provides a comprehensive music education for everyone. I am also planning on providing opportunities for learners to attend county band/chorus and district band/chorus. These ensembles are comprised of a small group of musicians selected from the middle schools in the area, they will perform music at a more challenging level and learn from guest conductors.”
Halfway through her first rotation of general music classes, Grimm said things are going really well. Band and chorus have had a few weeks of lessons and Grimm said she has had the opportunity to see both ensembles as an entire group.
“The concert music has been started and we’re starting to see some progress,” she said. “We actually have 25 learners in chorus and 54 learners in band – each of these learners are at varying levels that range from brand new beginners on their instruments to learners who have played for three years and who are involved in marching band and ensembles like Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra (WYSO). Bringing these learners together in a complete ensemble has proven to have its own challenges, but we are definitely getting there.”
Because music has so many important factors with regard to physical, mental and emotional development, Grimm said she could go on forever explaining them.
“But, when it comes down to it, music (and the arts) is so important to our schools to provide a safe space as an outlet for our learners,” she said. “Middle school is a time of growth and change, and to provide somewhere that kids can express themselves and release their emotions in a positive way is huge. This is especially important now as we have seen an interruption in development during COVID-19. The arts are constantly providing a way to connect to each other and the world.”
After having to cancel the 2020 musical due to COVID-19, Grimm is still working to rebuild and restructure the theatre department at Ligonier Valley High School.
“I’m opening up musical auditions to the learners in my classes at the middle school, which will allow our musical cast to feature learners from 6-12 grade,” she explained. “I’m hoping to provide a family-friendly show that will bridge the gap between the two schools and begin to develop the next generation of our theatre performers.”
Grimm said she is excited to have the expertise of new Ligonier Valley High School teacher Dr. Daniel Krack joining the theatre department.
“It will be great to have his expertise and experience to bring new energy to our productions,” she said. “Community support for the program goes a long way, too, so I’m hoping to provide some opportunities to get our learners into the community and build the audience for our performances.”
“I’m so excited to be officially part of the Ligonier Valley School District,” Grimm said. “I just would like to add that community support is so important in the development of our music program, so be sure to support our performing arts ensembles in all they do. If any learner you know has even a small interest in being involved in band or chorus, please encourage them to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.