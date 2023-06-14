EWCTC opens Trades Closet

EWCTC recently opened the Trades Closet to help students in need get access to personal hygiene items, clothing and non-perishable food at no cost to them. The goal is to help limit barriers to learning and growth and to support students as they begin to enter the workforce. Shown here are digital media juniors Tyler Weisel and Robert Phillips alongside special populations teacher Stephanie Decker.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

EWCTC has proudly opened the Trades Closet to support attending students.

EWCTC was the recipient of the Impact Grant Program sponsored by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation (WIUF).

