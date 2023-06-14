EWCTC opens Trades Closet

EWCTC has proudly opened the Trades Closet to support attending students.
EWCTC was the recipient of the Impact Grant Program sponsored by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation (WIUF).
The Trades Closet offers EWCTC students in need of access to personal hygiene items, clothing and non-perishable food at no cost to them. The goal is to help limit barriers to learning and growth, and to support students as they begin to enter the workforce.
The Trades Closet can provide students with professional clothing for interviews as well as industry-related attire. Students also have the opportunity to earn volunteer hours by assisting with the organization and distribution of items in the Trades Closet.
Officials wish thank the WIUF in helping to get the Trades Closet on its feet, and a special thank-you to EWCTC’s Digital Media instructor, Shawn Meloy, and his students, Robert Phillips and Tyler Weisel, for designing and printing the Trades Closet logo. Many EWCTC students have been involved in preparing the Trades Closet, and their volunteer service is immeasurable.
If you would like to donate to the Trades Closet, they are currently in need of professional attire and casual clothing in all sizes, shoes in all sizes and new socks in packaging. All clothing/footwear items should be in very good or new condition.
Additionally, packaged and sealed personal hygiene, feminine hygiene and non-perishable food would be greatly appreciated. Contact Stephanie Decker at stephanie.decker@ewctc.net if you would like to contribute.
