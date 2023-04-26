Derry Lions Club has recognized three Derry Area High School students.
The January Student of the Month is Kenzi Rullo of New Alexandria. The daughter of Debra Rullo, she is considered “a fabulous student who excels in art,” according to her nomination.
Rullo said, “What art means to me, is to be able to express myself and to alleviate any stress on my mind. I love to be creative and try out new things, which you can always create something new with art. The possibilities are endless and that’s something I appreciate greatly. I am attending Seton Hill University for an art history and conservation major after high school.”
Art teacher Brian Sabo commented, “Kenzi is an incredibly well-rounded art student who balances all aspects of the creative process with no difficulty. Since elementary school I have taught Kenzi in a number of visual arts courses in all of which she has excelled. I have been impressed with Kenzi’s ability to couple her attention to detail with a broader stylistic focus that allows her to consider how effectively her paintings function as a whole. She is one of the most naturally talented and hardworking art students with whom I have had the opportunity to work.”
The February Student of the Month for the club is Elizabeth Kott, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Kott of Latrobe.
Ranked at the top of the Class of 2023 and also class president, Kott is active with community service, including Outdoor Odyssey Leadership Academy. There, she is a mentor and junior counselor, providing children in the community with year-round education, social and emotional support. Kott also volunteers as a junior counselor in the summer camp, facilitating activities, cooking and cleaning.
Kott helped to apply for a Coca-Cola grant through Chick-fil-A Leader Academy that enabled implementation of a nationally first-ranked Impact Project that supplied additional garden beds to provide produce to the community. She also helped plan and execute several Do-Good-December projects that helped organize and distribute free clothes, home goods and other necessities from the Kids in Derry in Need (KIND) Closet.
In addition, Kott has volunteered as a mentor for middle-school girls with activities and discussions for self-expression and reflection.
As a part of the inaugural group of Trojan Role Models, Kott visits two children biweekly, providing them with individualized attention and working with them to develop healthy behavioral goals.
“By volunteering within my community, I have had opportunities to meet and collaborate with individuals and organizations who work to provide better environments and opportunities for others,” Kott explained. She said she has developed new relationships, learned invaluable life lessons, and realized “how unique and inspiring the people within our community are.” She calls her community service “extremely rewarding” and said it “has served as an important reminder that even one person can create a significant impact in others’ lives.”
Kott’s dream is to major in public policy at a university, researching educational policy and possibly securing a position in the Department of Education.
“I would like to work in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide all children with the opportunity of an equitable public education. Growing up in a socioeconomically disadvantaged school district enlightened me about the inequities in resources available to students around me, an issue I have become very passionate about. Attending a university that prioritizes service to others and civic engagement will provide me with the optimal opportunities to advocate for school districts of all demographics, ensuring students receive the individualized attention and support necessary to succeed in their education and life beyond.”
The March Student of the Month is Lauren Hood, daughter of Kevin and Linda Hood of Latrobe. She is fourth in the Class of 2023, but was also nominated for her love of helping other students with their schoolwork and reaching their full potential. She sought out her own internship working with students in grades K-8.
Visiting the middle school four days a week, and elementary twice a week, Hood assists the students with their work.
She explains, ‘Working with these students has shown me the importance of helping one another. Knowing that I helped them complete something that they were struggling on brings me nothing but joy. I strive to give them confidence and make sure that they know they are capable of so many things.”
Hood plans to attend a four-year university to become a special education teacher.
