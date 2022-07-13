Three recent Derry Area High School graduates were named Students of the Month by Derry Lions Club.
Makenzie Eades of Countryside Lane, Derry, is the daughter of Heather Burns, Tim Burns and Wesley Eades.
Ranked 11th in her class, she also excels in visual arts. When asked what art means to her, Eades commented, “It has become an escape from schoolwork or even athletics. I have always loved to draw, paint, and make crafts, and I now have a relaxing pastime. I have found that I enjoy mixing my academic interests and art, as my two most recent projects have been anatomical diagrams to help me study. I hope to continue making art in the future and possibly have a side career in creating diagrams for students like me.”
Throughout her high school career, she was involved with varsity volleyball and varsity swimming, being a captain on both teams.
She was president of the Science National Honor Society and secretary of the French National Honor Society. She also has been a part of Mu Alpha Theta, French Club, Interact Club, Monogram Club, and the Ski and Snowboard Club. Eades achieved Academic Excellence all four years, the Outstanding Senior Swimming Award, WCCA Scholar-Athlete Award Nominee, and Westmoreland Cultural Trust Art Award Nominee. She was a WPIAL swimming medalist in the 200 free and 400 free relay and a PIAA swimming qualifier. Her future plans include attending Lock Haven University’s Accelerated 3+2 Physician Assistant Program and hopes to be a part of its swim team.
James Winklosky is the son of Paul and Gretchen Winklosky of Keystone Park Road, Derry Township.
Living on a medium crop farm, he has previously raised market hogs and helps maintain the farm’s field corn operations. Winklosky has been active in Derry’s Ag program and in Derry’s FFA Chapter. He has held multiple offices such as treasurer, vice president and president. Through his FFA involvement he has achieved his Star Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree and most recently his State Keystone Degree. He has earned these awards with his dedication to volunteering throughout the community, his hard work with his market hogs, and student leadership with the FFA program.
Currently working on restoring his 1937 John Deere A Tractor, Winklosky hopes to get it operational to help with farm work. He is also applying himself toward becoming a potential state FFA officer. This involves attending numerous FFA conferences across the state, interacting with the nomination committees and other agricultural endeavors. His future plans are to attend Pennsylvania State Technical College, majoring in diesel mechanics.
Chance White, son of Charles and Heather White of West Main Street, New Alexandria, was chosen for his participation in Derry Area’s vocal and instrumental music programs. He participated in Jazz Band, Concert Band, Choir, Ensemble and productions of the high school musicals. He also was a student-athlete participating in soccer and football, and was class vice president. Outside of school, he enjoys hunting and fishing.
White has been accepted to Washington & Jefferson College and will pursue a degree in exercise science with a minor in music. He will also play football and participate in the college’s travel choir and jazz band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.